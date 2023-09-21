Is Party Animals split-screen?

Who doesn’t love gaming with your friends? And while we’re asking, who doesn’t love party games? Nobody, that’s the answer, so when a new game like Party Animals launches naturally you’ve got to ask the question, can I play with my friends?

Of course, the answer to this is yes, you can play with your friends both locally and via the Internet. In fact, there’s plenty of incentive for this to become your go-to game next time you have friends to kick back and kill time with.

If you’re someone who likes couch gaming then the next question you have is probably whether or not Party Animals offers split-screen.

Can you play Party Animals split-screen?

Get off my ship! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Yes! All of you party animals can play Party Animals with your friends in the comfort of your home as it does include split-screen co-op.

This system looks exactly how you’d expect. The screen can be split into up to your portions with the only thing shared between players being the timer and scores that show up on the screen during games.

If you’re a longtime gamer you’ll remember how common split-screen party games were back in the early 2000s and all the way up into the early 2010s. While they have for the most part gone with the wind in favor of online multiplayer, Party Animals is bringing back the mayhem and pumping that nostalgia straight into your veins.

Split screen is available to use in custom games and all you need to do to set it up is connect multiple controllers during your setup process. The game will see these and provide players with the ability to join. That’s pretty much it.

If you’re yet to get in on the Party Animals action, now you know split-screen is available it can be purchased on both Steam for PC and Xbox.

About the author