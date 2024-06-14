Is Kingmakers on PS5?

Kingmakers is rightly grabbing a lot of people’s attention due to its outlandish nature, and players are already desperate for it to release on PS5.

Recommended Videos

They say never bring a knife to a gunfight; what they actually meant was never bring a horse and lance to a carfight. This is a genuine dilemma in Kingmakers as you wage war with knights and horseback soldiers using guns and modern-day weaponry.

The PlayStation 5 carries on where the PS4 left off and is considered the main console of choice for gamers—thanks to its first and third-party software. So it’s no surprise PlayStation owners want to the unbelievably zany nature of Kingmakers.

Will Kingmakers be on PS5?

Absolute chaos. Image via Redemption Road

It doesn’t seem like Kingmakers is coming to PS5 anytime soon, and the developer is looking to focus on its PC release before considering further platforms.

Even though Kingmakers has been heavily wishlisted on Steam and the sandbox title has garnered a ton of interest, a Windows release is the safe and sensible option to provide seamless updates and easy, cheaper access for potential consumers.

Of course, it doesn’t mean we won’t ever see Kingmakers on the PlayStation 5. We’ve seen other indie titles in the past get off to a flyer, become popular, sell millions of copies, and get a console part—hello Among Us.

We’ll keep you afloat of any announcements surrounding a PS5 port for Kingmakers so you can ride full steam into a battle with your machine gun.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy