Ironmace teams up with PUBG publisher to turn Dark and Darker into a mobile game

Ironmace, the developer of the popular multiplayer fantasy extraction title Dark and Darker, inked a deal with PUBG Mobile publisher Krafton on Aug. 24 to turn it into a mobile game after being delisted on Steam.

Krafton confirmed the news via a press release. It praised Ironmace for “tapping into something compelling” and said it’s looking forward to adapting Dark and Darker for a “whole new community of fans on mobile” after monitoring its potential with “great interest.”

It’s a positive turn for Ironmace after it was sued by another developer, Nexon, over the alleged theft of ideas. The issue is still unresolved and has caused all sorts of problems for the company, including Dark and Darker’s removal from Steam, forcing it to be hosted elsewhere.

Krafton is “monitoring the judicial decisions as a third party,” according to PC Gamer, but it hasn’t seemed to stop it from wanting to adapt Dark and Darker into a mobile game at this point in time.

The extent of the adaptation, including whether it will be a direct port or a separate title, wasn’t mentioned. But if Krafton’s work with PUBG Mobile is anything to go by, it will probably be somewhere in between. PUBG Mobile is a simplified version of PUBG, with the main differences being a simplified control scheme, loot system, and interface catered to mobile devices, and toned-down graphics. Dark and Darker’s adaptation will likely follow suit.

PC players who have no interest in dabbling in the mobile version once it releases won’t have to switch. It will still be available on PC, where it is now available via early access on the Chaf Games digital store.

