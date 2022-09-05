Illumination’s Mario movie reportedly has a name

Illumination Entertainment first announced a Mario movie a few years ago. Although we’ve been shivering with excitement for a few years now, we’ve learned little to no details regarding the movie. The most recent news we heard regarding the Mario movie is its release date being pushed again, with the latest date being the beginning of 2023.

After months and months of us calling it the Mario movie, Super Mario movie, or any other similar iteration, Illumination has finally revealed the official title: Super Mario Bros. First discovered by @DespicableOutof, who shared his discovery on Twitter, the exact time of Illumination adding this information still remains a mystery. Since there’s no official statement regarding Super Mario Bros. coming from Illumination itself, we’ll have to wait a while longer and see if the rumors are true.

Although we’ve seen no officially released teasers or trailers, we’re still hyped more than ever to see the stacked cast with Chris Pratt as Mario⁣, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi⁣, and Jack Black as Bowser⁣ that hopefully won’t be delayed again, and that will be in cinemas at the beginning of the year.

On top of that, the alleged storyline that features Mario and Luigi undertaking the challenging task of saving the revered princess fulfills every Super Mario Bros. fantasy we ever had.