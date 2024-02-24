The best Animal Crossing island names for New Horizons

Despite releasing back in 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is still a hugely popular game for Nintendo Switch gamers around the world. The cute and cozy nature of ACNH makes it a must for those looking to indulge in a game to help them feel relaxed after a long day.

There are tons of options for customization in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, including when it comes to naming your island. If you are struggling to think of the perfect name for your ACNH island, then keep reading as we are going to be looking at no less than 200 (!) name ideas.

We are going to be splitting up these name ideas into four categories: Cute names, cool names, funny and silly names, and popular culture reference names. Let’s get started!

Animal Crossing: New Horizon island name ideas

Cute name ideas for your Animal Crossing: New Horizon island

Fluffington

Rainbow Village

Sunset Villa

Gumdrop Bay

Violet Village

Pink Paradise

Gleeful Glades

Honeydew Hills

Peppermint Paradise

Bluebell Hill

Twilight Bay

Lemondrop Island

Sugar Swamp

Applebelle

Indigo Island

Kaleidoscope Hills

Opal Village

Juniper Heights

Summer City

Lilyville

Blossom Bay

Bellevue

Sunshine Meadows

Sunny Island

Candy Coves

Sparkling Shores

Sweet Tooth Springs

Cuddle Valley

Dolphin Dunes

Lemon Lagoon

Teal Shores

Marshmallow Mountain

Puppyville

Kitty Cat Cove

Raspberry Glades

Cherry Pie Valley

Strawberry Hills

Chocolate Chip Island

Cupcake Lagoon

Dewdropolis

Rosebud Gardens

Cinnamon Valley

Crystal Coves

Bubble Bay

Buttercup Forest

Fluffy Town

Moonbeam City

Cozy Corner

Sunlight Springs

Magnolia Place

Cool name ideas for your Animal Crossing: New Horizon island

Dragon Island

Atlantis

Milky Way Bay

Rocky Cove

Frosty Mountains

Sandy Shores

Olympus

Greendale

Sawtooth Mountains

Lavatown

Golden Isles

Fairview Fields

Crystal Kingdom

Shark Valley

Fearsome Fjords

Red Sand Shore

Frozen Tundra

Gallant Gardens

Cloudy Caverns

Katana Bay

Lakeside Manor

Oasis

Pirate’s Cove

Rogue Hills

The Sword Coast

Kitsune Island

Black Dog Bay

Salty Shores

Grunge Grove

Salty Swamp

Shuriken Point

Phoenix Planes

Northern Glades

Gemstone Heights

Brown Bear Forest

Rural Plains

Pirahana Beach

Everest

Firefly Forest

Spirit Sanctuary

Hacksaw Hotel

Slimeball Grotto

Rodent Retreat

Lucky Lagoon

Gambit Heights

Indigo Island

Mighty Mountains

Champion Caverns

Resilient Reef

Desert Dunes

Funny and silly name ideas for your Animal Crossing: New Horizon island

Dongleton

Boob Town

Moronia

Bootyville

Butt Forest

This is an Island

Fartzone

Fleas Galore

Monkey Madness

Bubblebutt Bridge

Badonkadonk Bay

Wet Dog Dunes

Tom Nook’s Prison Paradise

Insert Name Here

Big Badda Boomtown

Do Not Enter

Goober Grove

Spongy Plains

Putrid Place

Loogie Lagoon

Boogervilla

Snot Swamp

Twerk Town

Ooga Booga Bay

Thiccville

Whole Lotta Nothin’

Floppy Fields

Doo Doo Dunes

BRB

FloopyDoop Island

Buttery Biscuit Bay

AFK

I Can’t Think of a Name

Giant Butt Brook

Slippery When Wet

Stench Swamp

Oopsy Daisy

Barf Bay

Blobby Mountains

Hairy Armpit

Flubbertown

Blubber Bay

Canker Sore Cove

Scabbington

Mucus Marsh

Flabbergast Fjords

Deez Pups

Trunk Junk Terrace

Moptown

Crusty Caves

Popular culture reference name ideas for your Animal Crossing: New Horizon island

Hogwarts (Harry Potter)

Azkaban (Harry Potter)

Hogsmeade (Harry Potter)

Gringotts (Harry Potter)

Tattooine (Star Wars)

Alderaan (Star Wars)

Death Star (Star Wars)

Mos Eisley (Star Wars)

Coruscant (Star Wars)

Stardew Valley (Stardew Valley)

The Shire (The Lord of the Rings)

Misty Mountains (The Lord of the Rings)

Middle-earth (The Lord of the Rings)

Isengard (The Lord of the Rings)

Hyrule (The Legend of Zelda)

Lavender Town (Pokémon)

Palette Town (Pokémon)

Kanto (Pokémon)

Galar (Pokémon)

Palworld (Palworld)

Pandora (Avatar)

Wakanda (Marvel’s Black Panther)

Asgard (Marvel’s Thor and Norse mythology).

Sokovia (Marvel)

Wonderland (Alice in Wonderland)

The Emerald City (The Wizard of Oz)

Gotham City (Batman/DC)

Arkham (Batman/DC)

Metropolis (Superman/DC)

Smallville (Superman/DC)

The Capitol (The Hunger Games)

Panem (The Hunger Games)

Vice City (Grand Theft Auto)

Liberty City (Grand Theft Auto)

Los Santos (Grand Theft Auto)

Silent Hill (Silent Hill)

Oddworld (Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey)

Azeroth (World of Warcraft)

Thedas (Dragon Age)

Baldur’s Gate (Baldur’s Gate)

Sunnydale (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

Arendelle (Frozen)

Riverdale (Riverdale)

Neverland (Peter Pan)

Isla Nublar (Jurassic Park)

Junkertown (Overwatch)

Midgar (Final Fantasy)

Altissia (Final Fantasy)

Pride Rock (The Lion King)

Shrek’s Swamp (Shrek)

No matter what kind of name you are searching for, hopefully, we have given you enough choices to make a decision or offered up some inspiration to create your own fun name in Animal Crossing!