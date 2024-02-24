The best Animal Crossing island names for New Horizons

Despite releasing back in 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is still a hugely popular game for Nintendo Switch gamers around the world. The cute and cozy nature of ACNH makes it a must for those looking to indulge in a game to help them feel relaxed after a long day.
There are tons of options for customization in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, including when it comes to naming your island. If you are struggling to think of the perfect name for your ACNH island, then keep reading as we are going to be looking at no less than 200 (!) name ideas.
We are going to be splitting up these name ideas into four categories: Cute names, cool names, funny and silly names, and popular culture reference names. Let’s get started!
Animal Crossing: New Horizon island name ideas
Cute name ideas for your Animal Crossing: New Horizon island
- Fluffington
- Rainbow Village
- Sunset Villa
- Gumdrop Bay
- Violet Village
- Pink Paradise
- Gleeful Glades
- Honeydew Hills
- Peppermint Paradise
- Bluebell Hill
- Twilight Bay
- Lemondrop Island
- Sugar Swamp
- Applebelle
- Indigo Island
- Kaleidoscope Hills
- Opal Village
- Juniper Heights
- Summer City
- Lilyville
- Blossom Bay
- Bellevue
- Sunshine Meadows
- Sunny Island
- Candy Coves
- Sparkling Shores
- Sweet Tooth Springs
- Cuddle Valley
- Dolphin Dunes
- Lemon Lagoon
- Teal Shores
- Marshmallow Mountain
- Puppyville
- Kitty Cat Cove
- Raspberry Glades
- Cherry Pie Valley
- Strawberry Hills
- Chocolate Chip Island
- Cupcake Lagoon
- Dewdropolis
- Rosebud Gardens
- Cinnamon Valley
- Crystal Coves
- Bubble Bay
- Buttercup Forest
- Fluffy Town
- Moonbeam City
- Cozy Corner
- Sunlight Springs
- Magnolia Place
Cool name ideas for your Animal Crossing: New Horizon island
- Dragon Island
- Atlantis
- Milky Way Bay
- Rocky Cove
- Frosty Mountains
- Sandy Shores
- Olympus
- Greendale
- Sawtooth Mountains
- Lavatown
- Golden Isles
- Fairview Fields
- Crystal Kingdom
- Shark Valley
- Fearsome Fjords
- Red Sand Shore
- Frozen Tundra
- Gallant Gardens
- Cloudy Caverns
- Katana Bay
- Lakeside Manor
- Oasis
- Pirate’s Cove
- Rogue Hills
- The Sword Coast
- Kitsune Island
- Black Dog Bay
- Salty Shores
- Grunge Grove
- Salty Swamp
- Shuriken Point
- Phoenix Planes
- Northern Glades
- Gemstone Heights
- Brown Bear Forest
- Rural Plains
- Pirahana Beach
- Everest
- Firefly Forest
- Spirit Sanctuary
- Hacksaw Hotel
- Slimeball Grotto
- Rodent Retreat
- Lucky Lagoon
- Gambit Heights
- Mighty Mountains
- Champion Caverns
- Resilient Reef
- Desert Dunes
Funny and silly name ideas for your Animal Crossing: New Horizon island
- Dongleton
- Boob Town
- Moronia
- Bootyville
- Butt Forest
- This is an Island
- Fartzone
- Fleas Galore
- Monkey Madness
- Bubblebutt Bridge
- Badonkadonk Bay
- Wet Dog Dunes
- Tom Nook’s Prison Paradise
- Insert Name Here
- Big Badda Boomtown
- Do Not Enter
- Goober Grove
- Spongy Plains
- Putrid Place
- Loogie Lagoon
- Boogervilla
- Snot Swamp
- Twerk Town
- Ooga Booga Bay
- Thiccville
- Whole Lotta Nothin’
- Floppy Fields
- Doo Doo Dunes
- BRB
- FloopyDoop Island
- Buttery Biscuit Bay
- AFK
- I Can’t Think of a Name
- Giant Butt Brook
- Slippery When Wet
- Stench Swamp
- Oopsy Daisy
- Barf Bay
- Blobby Mountains
- Hairy Armpit
- Flubbertown
- Blubber Bay
- Canker Sore Cove
- Scabbington
- Mucus Marsh
- Flabbergast Fjords
- Deez Pups
- Trunk Junk Terrace
- Moptown
- Crusty Caves
Popular culture reference name ideas for your Animal Crossing: New Horizon island
- Hogwarts (Harry Potter)
- Azkaban (Harry Potter)
- Hogsmeade (Harry Potter)
- Gringotts (Harry Potter)
- Tattooine (Star Wars)
- Alderaan (Star Wars)
- Death Star (Star Wars)
- Mos Eisley (Star Wars)
- Coruscant (Star Wars)
- Stardew Valley (Stardew Valley)
- The Shire (The Lord of the Rings)
- Misty Mountains (The Lord of the Rings)
- Middle-earth (The Lord of the Rings)
- Isengard (The Lord of the Rings)
- Hyrule (The Legend of Zelda)
- Lavender Town (Pokémon)
- Palette Town (Pokémon)
- Kanto (Pokémon)
- Galar (Pokémon)
- Palworld (Palworld)
- Pandora (Avatar)
- Wakanda (Marvel’s Black Panther)
- Asgard (Marvel’s Thor and Norse mythology).
- Sokovia (Marvel)
- Wonderland (Alice in Wonderland)
- The Emerald City (The Wizard of Oz)
- Gotham City (Batman/DC)
- Arkham (Batman/DC)
- Metropolis (Superman/DC)
- Smallville (Superman/DC)
- The Capitol (The Hunger Games)
- Panem (The Hunger Games)
- Vice City (Grand Theft Auto)
- Liberty City (Grand Theft Auto)
- Los Santos (Grand Theft Auto)
- Silent Hill (Silent Hill)
- Oddworld (Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey)
- Azeroth (World of Warcraft)
- Thedas (Dragon Age)
- Baldur’s Gate (Baldur’s Gate)
- Sunnydale (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)
- Arendelle (Frozen)
- Riverdale (Riverdale)
- Neverland (Peter Pan)
- Isla Nublar (Jurassic Park)
- Junkertown (Overwatch)
- Midgar (Final Fantasy)
- Altissia (Final Fantasy)
- Pride Rock (The Lion King)
- Shrek’s Swamp (Shrek)
No matter what kind of name you are searching for, hopefully, we have given you enough choices to make a decision or offered up some inspiration to create your own fun name in Animal Crossing!