One of the biggest shows in gaming is upon us once again, with Gamescom 2022 set to kick off on Aug. 23. Viewers and attendees can expect announcements and games from some of the biggest names in the industry, from gameplay of upcoming games to reveals for brand new titles.

Taking place in Cologne, Germany, Gamescom 2022 takes advantage of being a major international event by holding in-person presentations and announcements for the crowds in attendance, as well as online exhibitions and streams for viewers around the world to enjoy. The hybrid format keeps the convention lively for those in attendance, whether they’re actually in Germany or are watching thousands of miles away.

Are you ready for gamescom: Opening Night Live tomorrow?

The show will feature exclusive footage, trailers, gameplay and news during the show!



Join @GeoffKeighley and us at 8pm CEST for the official kickoff to #gamescom #ONL! — gamescom (@gamescom) August 22, 2022

Watching Gamescom, however, takes knowing where to find the streams. Luckily, it doesn’t cost any money to watch Gamescom online for viewers far away. Check out the guide below to get everything you need to know about watching Gamescom.

How to watch Gamescom 2022 online

Gamescom 2022 has two official streams where players can catch the main broadcast of some of the biggest events, such as Opening Night Live. Viewers that want to check out the main broadcast streams can find them on The Game Awards’ Twitch and YouTube channels. While there shouldn’t be any difference between the two channels, viewers can choose whichever platform they prefer to use. There’s also streams and shows that will occur on the Gamescom official channels, such as the Awesome Indies Show.

In addition to the official streams, viewers can check out various gaming news outlets streaming and conducting live shows during the event. These shows may include interviews and more in-depth analysis of announcements and trailers that might appeal to certain viewers looking for angles beyond what a simple trailer might show. Some of these steams include shows with GamesRadar and IGN.

There are also presentations that will be shown off on individual developer’s streaming platforms, headlined by the Xbox Booth Live. While not a formal presentation, Xbox will show off gameplay from its booth on the show floor, which viewers can check out on Xbox’s channels.

Finally, there’s always the reliable reaction streams and videos from dozens of content creators watching the event. If you like a certain streamer and trust their opinion about games, it’s always worth checking out their stream to see if they’re providing any live reaction to the show themselves.

Who needs to watch the same announcement multiple times when you can just get the information you wanted in the first place live?