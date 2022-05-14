How to unlock survivors in Evil Dead: The Game

The ​​survival horror asymmetric multiplayer genre is one of the least saturated markets in the gaming world. Dead by Daylight has been alone at the top for quite a while, but Evil Dead: The Game is looking to take its throne.

Soon after players load into Evil Dead: The Game, players will probably want to unlock all the survivors available in the game. The survivors can be unlocked through completing challenges that don’t take that much time to complete. Even if you fail in your first try, you should be able to get them done shortly once you get familiar with the terrain.

At the time of writing, there are a total of four survivors in the game, and here’s how players can unlock them.

Survivor Requirement to unlock Ash Williams Complete the “If you love someone, set them free…” mission with a chainsaw Amanda Fisher Complete the “Kill’em all” mission Pablo Simon Bolivar Complete the “It’s not gonna let us go!” mission Lord Arthur Complete the “Homecoming King” mission

Over time, the developers may decide to add more survivors to shake up the metagame. These survivors are likely to become available through challenges. If you’re unsure about how to complete the challenges above, we recommend searching for their name on YouTube for visual guides that will point you in the right direction.