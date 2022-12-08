How to team up and play PvP with friends in Elden Ring Colosseum

Colosseum has arrived and the ruins are the perfect place to dive head-first into some multiplayer action. Elden Ring’s new multiplayer mode gives players the opportunity to battle it out in free-for-all matches or one on ones in the newest DLC.

Users can now avoid all the boss battles and head straight to the depths of multiplayer hell, where everyone knows how to kill you just as fast.

Prepare to break your controller, because there are going to be some new non-AI bosses to tackle as players get better and better.

How do I team up and play PvP with friends in Elden Ring Colosseum?

To access this multiplayer Elden Ring DLC, players will head to each Colesseum presented below. As soon as you enter these Colesseums, you’ll spot an alter to interact with. This will provide you with all the game modes available.

Once you’ve been to each Colesseum, you can access them via the Roundtable Hold. There’ll be a statue next to the fireplace that’ll give you the option of accessing each area.

There are three types of gameplay that users can hop into.

Limgrave Colesseum

Combat Ordeal: Players will duke it out in a free-to-play game mode. Whoever kills the most before the timer runs out, wins.

United Combat: This is a team-based multiplayer experience, where users will battle it out in a timed battle. Teams will receive points based on how many kills they get.

Caelid Colesseum

This Colesseum covers all game modes, just with the added spirit summon feature.

Royal Colesseum

Duel Mode: This will be a one-on-one duel, where you’ll have one chance to show who’s superior. There are no respawns.

Now you can navigate your way to these multiplayer modes. There isn’t a best-of-three or five modes for these matches.

Hopefully, the devs can introduce this later so Elden Ring players don’t have to go through the task of restarting these PvP matches over and over again.