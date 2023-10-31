In Ark: Survival Ascended, Gasoline is an important fuel source used to power many different things. You’ll need plenty of it, but the good news is it’s not too difficult to make, and there are two different ways to do it.

What resources do you need to make Gasoline in Ark: Survival Ascended

To make Gasoline in Ark: Survival Ascended, you have two options.

The first method involves gathering two key ingredients: five Hide and six Oil. Hides can be harvested from most dinosaurs and mammals using tools like chainsaws, hatchets, or pickaxes. Oil is found in oil deposits across the map or can be harvested from Basilosaurus, Leeches, and Trilobites after killing them.

The second method uses 20 Congealed Gas Balls and 20 Green Gems or Fragmented Green Gems instead. You can make Congealed Gas Balls by heating Condensed Gas in a Refining Forge. Green Gems, on the other hand, need to be mined from green crystal formations found across the map.

How to make Gasoline in Ark: Survival Ascended

For the first method, place the Hides and Oil into a Refining Forge or an Industrial Forge. After around 30 seconds or so, they will turn into Gasoline. The Industrial Forge is more effective for bulk production because it can make up to 100 Gasoline in one go, as long as you have all the materials you need.

If you’re using the second method, you can turn the Congealed Gas Balls and Green Gems or Fragmented Green Gems into Gasoline at a Chemistry Bench, but only if you’ve learnt the Gas Collector Engram.

What is Gasoline used for in Ark: Survival Ascended

Gasoline is used to power all sorts of different equipment in Ark: Survival Ascended, including Chemistry Benches, Electrical Generators, Fabricators, and Industrial Forges. It’s super handy and good to have in large quantities.