College can be a stressful time, with classes, deadlines, and the social obligation weighing on the student over time. In those situations, happiness will fall and students may even consider dropping out because of it. In Two Point Campus, students who’ve been under too much stress will consider dropping out of your school, and it’s up to you to reinvigorate them before they leave for good.

Here’s all you need to know about how to keep a student from dropping out in Two Point Campus.

How to keep students from leaving in Two Point Campus

Image via Two Point Studios

When students drop happiness in Two Point Campus, they’ll begin questioning why they’re even at your college and may drop out or refuse to pay their fees. To keep them there, you’ll need to make sure that you’re providing enough opportunities and items that the character is looking for.

Sometimes throwing a party or creating a new club is enough to make the student feel included. Providing everything your students need is the easiest way to keep them healthy and happy.

If your student has any personal goals, then fulfilling those will go a long way towards increasing the student’s happiness. You can check for these by clicking on the Personnel Management section in the lower left part of the screen, and then selecting the student who’s in danger of leaving. This will pull up their student information and list their wants, relationships, and more.

In the character profile Mood section, you can see specifically what is dragging down the happiness of your student, be it environmental, housing, or otherwise. Increasing the negative factors will help increase your student’s mood. Also if one student is unhappy about something, it’s likely that is bothering other students as well.