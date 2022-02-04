How to invite friends to play co-op in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

After years of waiting, players can finally get stuck into Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the sequel to Techland’s hit Dying Light.

Similar to its predecessor, the newest production of the Polish studio allows players to venture into the world of a zombie apocalypse solo, or with friends in the co-op mode. While exploring the city of Villedor at your own pace is satisfying, there’s no denying that doing so with your friends is a blast.

Setting out on your adventure with your peers couldn’t be easier. To invite friends to your party, head to the Pause Menu and select the Online Menu option.

The Game Type settings allow you to decide whether you want to play Dying Light 2 alone, with your friends, or with strangers. If you choose Single Player, you’ll be left to play on your own. By switching to Public, anyone will be able to join you. And if you pick Friends Only, naturally you’ll be paired up with just your pals.

You can invite your friends to your lobby directly as well. Simply head into the Friends tab and click on the name of your friends that’s currently logged in the game. You can also add them to favorites so that they’re easier to find in the future.