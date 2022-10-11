Thistle Needle is one of the main ingredients that players will need if they want to start crafting arrows in Grounded. While close-range combat with insects is always a strong option, eliminating bugs from a long distance is the safer option most of the time. Crafting arrows and keeping a stockpile of them will require a large amount of Thistle Needles, however.

Fortunately, Thistle Needles can be found in several spots across the Backyard. Although, these spots aren’t too close to where players start out in the game, meaning they’ll need to make a solid run across the map to get to the resource.

We lay out exactly where to go to get the Thistle Needles below.

How to get Thistle Needles in Grounded

The main way of acquiring Thistle Needles in Grounded is by cutting down Thistle plants. These plants have purple flowers sprouting out from the top of them with a yellow bulb underneath the flowers. The flower itself is fairly tall, though, so players might want to get to a high vantage point to try and spot them below. There are multiple plants with purple flowers in Grounded, so ensure you’re looking for the right one.

The easiest spot to find Thistle Needles early on in the game is near the Spade Gulch. This plot of land on the map can be found on the eastern side of the Backyard. Players will be able to spot it by the giant spade that juts out of the ground. The gulch itself is located in an open area of the map that’s infested with a dangerous beetle. You will eventually need to complete a marker in the Spade Gulch if you accept a certain quest from the robot in Grounded.

The location of the Spade Gulch. | Provided by Obsidian

Once you’ve made your way to the Spade Gulch, you should see an ample amount of Thistle plants, along with that dangerous beetle that patrols the area. Make sure you have an axe with you when you venture out to find Thistle plants, as you need it to chop down the plants to acquire the needles. In front of a Thistle plant, simply swing your axe at it and Thistle Needles will be deposited into your inventory.

You can also find a large number of Thistle plants near the large oak tree on the map. This is where you can find acorns and grub hide, but it’s not as easily accessible as the Spade Gulch early on in Grounded.