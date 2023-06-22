How to fix XDefiant Bravo-04 error

The open beta for XDefiant has begun, allowing players to get to grips with Ubisoft’s first-person-shooter, but a Bravo-04 error has been causing issues.

Dubbed a “CoD killer”, anticipation for XDefiant is high and the open beta is the first chance many players will have to experience the game before its full release later this summer.

Such popularity comes with issues, however, including the Bravo-04 error in XDefiant that is preventing many players from enjoying the game.

Fear not though, as we’ve collected everything you need to know on the Bravo-04 error in XDefiant and how you may be able to fix it.

How to fix Bravo-04 error in XDefiant

A frustrating error. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Bravo-04 error code in XDefiant is a multiplayer issue and is likely to be server-side, limiting the fixes that players can do to resolve the problem, but there are a number of steps you can take to ensure it’s not a problem your end.

Firstly, check the server status of XDefiant to ensure the open beta servers are up and not encountering issues. If they’re down or a problem is mentioned, you’ll have to be patiently waiting for a fix.

If there is no sign of problems with the XDefiant server status, then your next step should be to ensure your internet connection is working. You can either do a speed test or reset your router.

Restarting your router will clear its cache, which may be causing the Bravo-04 error in XDefiant. If there are any issues on your side, then this simple step can usually fix such problems.

If the error persists, it’s likely to be a server-side issue. Therefore, you will have to be patient and await a fix from Ubisoft themselves.

