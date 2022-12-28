Escape From Tarkov is a brutal, hardcore, and realistic tactical multiplayer game developed by Battlestate Games made up of online raids where players load in, fight enemy players and AI combatants, then reach an extraction point. If they don’t make it to the extraction point, they lose everything.

Even after its rise in popularity, the game is technically not officially released yet and is still in beta. Given its long-standing beta status, the game is still susceptible to errors, such as the “Bad Gateway” error that can appear.

Here’s what you need to know about why the Bad Gateway error in Escape From Tarkov appears and what you can do the fix it.

What is the Bad Gateway error in Escape From Tarkov?

The Bad Gateway error in Escape From Tarkov is similar to bad gateway errors in other multiplayer titles; it essentially means that in trying to connect to or reach the Tarkov servers, something went wrong and the connection was not made.

This can happen for a myriad of reasons, but the most likely is that it’s due to an issue on the developer Battlestate Games’ side. The issue most frequently appears on big patch days or server wipe days when there’s an influx of players potentially overloading the server.

How to fix the Bad Gateway error in Escape From Tarkov

A simple restart should be your first solution attempt since restarting your game will reattempt a connection to the Tarkov servers. You can restart your entire PC as well.

The next step will be to check your internet connection since problems with your connection might be what’s causing the issues connecting to Tarkov servers. You can reset your router device or switch to a wired connection over a wireless one if you’re able to.

The installation of patch 0.13.0.0 has begun. It will take approximately 6 hours, but may be extended if required. The game will not be accessible during this period. There will be a patch with the wipe.#EscapefromTarkov #StreetsofTarkov

Patch notes — https://t.co/I5XCspCNSR pic.twitter.com/bKFlY2trAx — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) December 28, 2022

But as mentioned in the above earlier section, these errors are more likely to occur on patch days and server wipes. On Dec. 28, Battlestate Games announced that it was taking the game offline for six hours to install Patch 0.13, while also performing a wipe. While the patch installation has technically been completed, Battlestate said it is “aware of technical issues and are currently working on resolving them.”

We are aware of the technical issues and we are currently working on resolving them. Thank you for your understanding#EscapefromTarkov — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) December 28, 2022

So if you see a Bad Gateway error on a big patch/wipe day, you may just have to be patient until the server issues can be resolved, which can take longer with more players trying to log in.