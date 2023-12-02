How to find a Burlap Sack to make a backpack in DayZ

Finding a Burlap Sack in DayZ is a necessary step toward crafting a backpack. The last thing you want is to not be able to carry anything, and a backpack will fix that problem.

While designer backpacks aren’t a possibility in DayZ, Dot Esports is here to get you the next best thing. You’ll be able to carry all the weapons you need to hold someone hostage in DayZ, and then some.

As you traverse the vast landscapes of DayZ, being able to hold all your valuables without having to sacrifice anything is essential. So, without further ado, let’s find a Burlap Sack.

How to find a Burlap Sack in DayZ

Finding a Burlap Sack in DayZ is the first step in crafting a Burlap Backpack. These can be found scattered on the ground in garages, barns, and backyards all over the map. Check as many as you can, and you’ll eventually find one. It shouldn’t take long.

Unfortunately for eagle-eyed DayZ players, finding a Burlap Backpack is only possible if you’re taking it off a body. This means you’ll have to craft it from the materials required. Fear not, as this is an easy process that you can do in the early stages of your DayZ lifespan.

How to make a Burlap Backpack in DayZ

The Burlap Backpack is an important accessory. Image via Reh2une and Bohemia Interactive

Tip: You can repair all Burlap items with Duct Tape and a Sewing Kit

There are multiple stages to the Burlap Backpack in DayZ. First, you’ll need to make a Burlap Courier Bag. This requires you to combine a Burlap Sack with a Rope. Once you’ve done this, you’ll have 30 additional spaces in your inventory for all your items.

The next stage involves combining your Burlap Courier Bag with three sticks. This will give you 42 slots to fill with all the weapons and food you find in your travels. Now, go forth into the unknown with your snazzy new Burlap Backpack in DayZ. Prepare to lose it immediately, as I always do.