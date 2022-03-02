How to cure the poison status effect in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is full of deadly enemies that can kill you in a variety of ways. Some simply destroy you with large weapons, while others use spells and other debuffs to drain your health slowly. Sometimes enemies combine the two strategies, resulting in a brutal fight.

One of the most annoying and deadliest status effects is poison. Some enemies deal poison damage, and it can also slowly accumulate in dangerous areas. You’ll see a bar at the bottom of your screen slowly fill the longer you are exposed to poison, and a full bar will result in you gradually losing health while the bar drains. Luckily there are a couple of ways to cure the poison status effect in Elden Ring.

The easiest way to remove the poison debuff is with Neutralizing Boluses. These items can be crafted, and you only need one Herba, one Cave Mass, and one Great Dragonfly Head. You’ll also need a Crafting Kit, which should be one of the first items you purchase in Elden Ring. The Armorer’s Cookbook [2] is necessary to unlock this recipe, which can be bought from the Nomadic Merchant in the southwest corner of Limegrave.

You can also purchase Neutralizing Boluses from the Nomadic Merchant if you don’t have the necessary materials. Crafting them is the cheaper option, but feel free to buy them in a pinch.

Try to always have a few Neutralizing Boluses in your inventory in case you get poisoned in the Lands Between to avoid an annoying death.