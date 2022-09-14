How to create special MyPlayer replica builds in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 pulled off an Easter egg of epic proportions. The addition of hidden replica builds in the MyPlayer builder excited the community, to say the least.
These replica builds are unlocked through the MyPlayer builder and allow you to walk around The City with a real player’s nickname sitting under your own name.
Now, every 2K player is trying to unlock their favorite NBA star’s build. To do so, you need to know how replica builds work in NBA 2K23.
How to unlock replica builds in NBA 2K23
As the title suggests, replica builds are precisely that: replicas. As a matter of fact, it is your build that is the replica, or a copy of a real NBA player’s build and playstyle.
The magic happens within the borders of the MyPlayer builder. What you need to do is create a build that resembles your NBA star of choice in every way. That includes their height, weight, wingspan, and even jersey number.
The final and most important part is arranging your build’s stats. Numbers can be intimidating, but there’s no room for panic here. Simply check the player’s NBA 2K23 stats that you’re going for and distribute your MyPlayer’s stats accordingly.
Takeovers do not matter for unlocking a special replica build. If you get everything else right, you’ll get what you’re looking for.
All confirmed replica builds in NBA 2K23
Dozens of replica builds have been confirmed by the NBA 2K23 community so far.
Since they are supposed to be an Easter egg, we can’t ever be certain that we’ve discovered them all. Only 2K knows how many replicas there are in NBA 2K23. The only thing we can do is share all the confirmed builds so far.
- Stephen Curry – Chef
- Penny Hardaway – Lil Penny
- Chris Paul – The Point God
- Luka Dončić – The Matador
- Gilbert Arenas – Agent Zero
- Gary Payton – The Glove
- Magic Johnson – Magic
- De’Aaron Fox – Swipa
- Chauncey Billups – Mr. Big Shot
- Jerry West – The Logo
- Derrick Rose – Pooh
- Steve Francis – The Franchise
- Richard Hamilton – Rip
- Dwyane Wade – Flash
- Kobe Bryant – Mamba
- Michael Jordan – His Airness
- Vince Carter – Half Man, Half Amazing
- DeMar DeRozan – Deebo
- Clyde Drexler – The Glide
- Allen Iverson – The Answer
- Kawhi Leonard – The Klaw
- Shawn Marion – The Matrix
- Paul Pierce – The Truth
- Dominique Wilkins – Human Highlight Film
- Jamal Wilks – Silk
- Julius Erving – The Doctor
- Dennis Rodman – The Worm
- Shawn Kemp – Reign Man
- Zion Williamson – Zanos
- Kevin Garnett – The Big Ticket
- Larry Johnson – Grandmama
- Tim Duncan – The Big Fundamental
- Nikola Jokić – The Joker
- Hakeem Olajuwon – The Dream
- DeMarcus Cousins – Baby Boogie
- Bill Laimbeer – Prince of Darkness
Now that you know how to unlock a replica build and which players you can emulate, there’s not much left to do other than to choose your favorite and dive into the NBA 2K23 MyPlayer builder.