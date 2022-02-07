Throughout your adventures in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you’ll hack and slash through countless zombies. But there will also be times when you’ll need to solve a couple of puzzles to continue your journey.

While looting through the city, you may come across locked safes. These will require a passcode, and luckily, all of the clues will be close to the safe, meaning players won’t have to go on another journey to find them.

Cracking these codes by yourself can be considered half of the fun, but not all players will have the time to complete puzzles since they’ll want to go back to slashing zombies as fast as possible.

How to crack all safe codes in Dying Light 2