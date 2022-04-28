How to complete Nepheli Loux’s questline in Elden Ring | All Nepheli locations

Looking to complete Nepheli's quest but don't know where she is? We've got you covered.

Elden Ring is filled to the brim with unique characters and questlines for players to discover. While not new to FromSoftware titles, these storylines often reward players with valuable items or even unlock certain areas. But with a world as large as the Lands Between of Elden Ring, many players are struggling to keep up with all the assorted quests and characters.

When FromSoftware released patch 1.03, it significantly lifted the burden on players to remember where certain NPCs were located. It added a character icon on the map or next to a Site of Grace indicating to the player who the NPC was and where they were. While this made interacting and completing NPC questlines a lot more convenient, it didn’t completely solve the mystery of each one. Oftentimes players are required to deliver specific items to NPCs and cross-interact with others to progress a story.

One example of this is Nepheli Loux’s questline. In patch 1.03, FromSoftware improved upon her story and essentially gave it an ending, while also tying it in with two other NPCs, Kenneth Haight and Gatekeeper Gostoc. This is a storyline many are struggling to continue and keep up with. Here, we’ll go over all aspects of Nepheli’s quest to claim the rewards for completing her story.

Nepheli’s questline

Nepheli Loux is an NPC in Elden Ring. She is also a Tarnished like the player and, in her case, was ordered by her father, Hoarah Loux, to kill Godrick the Grafted.

Where to find Nepheli (Stormveil Castle, Secluded Cell)

Initially, Nepheli can be found in the Stormveil Castle. To start, players should talk with Gatekeeper Gostoc to initiate the quest and “safely” enter the castle.

When players reach the Secluded Cell Site of Grace, next to the Godrick the Grafted boss room, they should backtrack down the castle ramparts. Continuing down the walkway, there will be a small chamber off the path where Nepheli can be found standing over a corpse. Here, players should exhaust her dialogue to learn about her errand and return to the Secluded Cell Site of Grace.

From here, Nepheli can be summoned to assist the player in the Godrick the Grafted fight. This is not necessary to continue her quest, however.

Upon defeating Godrick, players should rest at the Site of Grace that appears, which will refresh the area. Gatekeeper Gostoc can be found just to the north stomping on Godrick’s decapitated head. Players should exhaust Gostoc’s dialogue and then return to the Roundtable Hold. While players can kill Gostoc for his Bell Bearing, it is not recommended since they’ll miss out on a valuable reward from him at the end of Nepheli’s quest.

Where to find Nepheli (Roundtable Hold, location No. 1)

After returning to the Roundtable Hold, players can venture toward the side with Gideon and the Twin Maiden Husks. Nepheli can be found next to the doorway to the Twin Maidens next to a table. If she is not there, players should exhaust dialogue with Gideon Ofnir and refresh the area by resting at the Roundtable.

Nepheli will reward the player with the Arsenal Charm, a talisman that increases the player’s maximum equipment load.

Where to find Nepheli (Village of Albinaurics)

In Liurnia, players can head toward the Village of the Albinaurics to find Nepheli at her next location. Heading up the slope, she can be found resting underneath the bridge.

This part of the quest requires players to defeat the Omenkiller boss on the other side of the Village of Albinaurics. Once the Omenkiller is defeater, players need to refresh the area by resting at a Site of Grace and return to Nepheli to exhaust her dialogue again. She should return to the Roundtable Hold if all of her dialogue is exhausted.

Obtaining the Stormhawk King Ashes

To continue Nepheli’s story, players will need to offer he the Stormhawk King Ashes. These spirit remains can be found at the start of the game, the Chapel of Anticipation. To return to this location, players should make their way to the Four Belfries in Liurnia.

Players should use an Imbued Sword Key, found in a chest next to the Four Belfries Site of Grace, and unlock the portal at the eastern Belfry. If the wrong portal is unlocked, players can find two other Imbued Sword Keys in the Academy of Raya Lucaria and in Sellia, Town of Sorcery in Caelid.

Upon returning to the Chapel of Anticipation, players must defeat the Grafted Scion to continue. Once defeated there will be an open side door previously locked at the start of the game. At the top of the stops are the Stormhawk King’s Ashes and, in a chest inside, are the Stormhawk Deenh’s Ashen Remains.

Where to find Nepheli (Roundtable Hold, location No. 2)

This is one of the most important parts of this questline. Players should make sure they do not have Seluvis’s Potion to offer Nepheli at the Roundtable Hold. Giving her this potion will lock her story and prevent it’s completion.

There are a couple alternatives to this potion. Players can eventually give it to the Loathsome Dung Eater, however that will similarly prevent his quest’s completion. The other option is to show the potion to Gideon, who will offer to dispose of it. This is the best option for those looking to complete Nepheli and the Dung Eater’s questline.

At this point in the quest, players must have access to Roderika and her ability to tune Spirit Remains. If this is still locked, players can speak with Master Hewg and Roderika to access it.

Nepheli can be found at the bottom of the stairs next to Master Hewg. Speak with her and exhaust her dialogue, and she will be ready to move to her final location. But before she does, there are a couple more steps player must complete.

Defeating Morgott, the Omen King (Leyndell, Royal Capital)

One of the requirements for Nepheli to move to her final location is defeating Morgott at the base of the Erdtree. This fight takes place at the end of the Royal Capital, Leyndell legacy dungeon.

Helping Kenneth Haight (East Limgrave)

The other requirement to continue Nepheli’s quest is to help Kenneth Haight.

The first step to helping Kenneth is to take back Fort Haight. The fort can be found to the south past the Mistwoods on the east side of Limgrave. Defeating the knight commander, which drops the Bloody Slash Ash of War, at the top of Fort Haight will progress Kenneth’s story.

He will give players the Erdsteel Dagger and ask players to enter his service. Agreeing will move him to where the knight commander was in Fort Haight.

After defeating the demi-humans at Fort Haight, speak with Kenneth and exhaust his dialogue. Now, players will be able to finish Nepheli’s quest.

Where to find Nepheli (Godrick the Grafted)

If all of the previous steps were completed, players can walk into the Stormveil Castle throne room to find Nepheli, Gostoc, and Kenneth Haight.

Speaking with Nepheli here and exhausting her dialogue will complete her quest, and she will reward the player with an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Additionally, players can speak with Gostoc and exhaust his dialogue to unlock his shop. Here, players can purchase a second Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone from him for 20,000 Runes.

Talking with Kenneth does not reward the player with an item, but he will proclaim Nepheli to be the ruler of Limgrave and offer the player Knighthood upon returning to Fort Haight. This is likely something to be added in for a future patch, since returning to Fort Haight does not do anything.

Reasons why the quest does not progress

Currently, the known reasons for why Nepheli’s questline locks and does not progress is giving her Seluvis’s Potion and defeating Maliketh at the Crumbling Farum Azula. If the NPCs do not move to the Throne Room after the steps above have been taken, defeating the Lion Guardian next to the Limgrave Tower Bridge Site of Grace may move them.