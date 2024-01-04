How to complete Audit Quest in Escape From Tarkov

The long-awaited Streets of Tarkov map finally made its debut in the latest Escape From Tarkov wipe. While it had a few hiccups at the start, this sprawling new map with its distinct design quirks definitely met the hype surrounding its pre-release.

Audit is one of the few quests in the Streets of Tarkov map, and getting through it to completion isn’t the most intuitive process, majorly due to how different Streets of Tarkov is compared to previous maps players have come across.

You don’t need to worry, though—we’re here to hold your hand through the entire Audit quest in Escape from Tarkov.

Where to locate the Audit quest in Escape from Tarkov

Alright, so the Audit quest goes down in the stock market exchange or the bank right across from Nikita’s joint, next to the Sewer River extraction point in Streets of Tarkov.

This spot’s a gem because most spawns, including the Sewer River one, are a stone’s throw away. Even if you’re on the other side of the map, luck’s on your side with the Sewer River as your extraction point—nice and close to the quest.

Now, to know you’re in the right place, keep your eyes peeled for the intersection with a bunch of dead bodies and trucks smack dab in the middle. It’s sandwiched between the residential building and the Pinewood Hotel. If you’ve ever played hide-and-seek with the marked room in the abandoned factory, this area’s a cakewalk to find.

And if you spot the cinema, just stick to the one street beside it while hugging the map’s corner—that’s Malevicha Street. But if you spawned a bit far off, remember there are PMC spawns nearby, and the joint’s buzzing because of the abandoned factory’s marked room.

And don’t sleep on the loot—this factory’s got a bunch of technical crates, making it a primo loot haven in the Streets of Tarkov.

What are the objectives for the Audit quest in Escape from Tarkov?

So, the lowdown on the Audit quest: Ragman, aka Arshavir Sarkisovich Abramyan, is your go-to guy. He’s the one handing out the mission, but there’s a catch—you gotta hit level five and wrap up the Big Sale Task before you’re in the Audit quest league. Get those tasks squared away, and you’re ready to roll.

Then come the objectives for the Audit quest. They may sound simple at first glance, but there’s quite a bit you need to get through to complete them.

The two objectives for the quest are as follows:

First, r etrieve the financial records on the Streets of Tarkov

Then proceed to deliver the journal

How to complete the Audit quest in Escape from Tarkov

It’s gonna take some effort. Image via Battlestate Games

Completing the Audit quest can be separated into two sections:

Finding the Audit journal

Picture the building entrance—it presents itself as a tiny little bank, but complete with stock market prices circling the reception table in the center.

Step inside, hang a right to hit the door, and then make a quick left for the staircase entrance.

Get yourself up to the second floor, cruise down the hallway, and bingo—the Audit quest room is the first door to your right. The room before you has got that classic conference meeting setup. As you stroll in, take a right and check out the folders lounging on the floor.

The journal? It’s slyly tucked beneath the red folder on the ground as a fixed spawn, so there’s no need for you to go hunting elsewhere.

The process for extraction

So, if you’re spawning way off from the quest hotspot, you should find yourself in possession of the Sewer River extract. Once you’re out of the building, hang a right and keep your eyes peeled for the train and the tunnel. Scoot inside the tunnel, and that’s your ticket to extraction.

If luck’s on your side and you’ve happened to spawn close to the quest hub, here’s the game plan: backtrack to Malevicha St and chill for a bit. Those courtyard or cinema spawn folks might swing by, making it a tad safer.

Now, keep an eye out for the courtyard extract. If you spot the green flare, that’s your golden ticket. If not, don’t bother pushing it. No courtyard luck? Hug the left side of the building and hit up Primorsky Ave. V-Ex. Just make sure you’ve got at least 5,000 Roubles in your virtual pocket.

And if the V-Ex isn’t playing nice, cross the main road called Primorskij Ave., stick to the left, and hit up Razvedchikov Street. Run towards the end—that’s your Evacuation Zone extraction, available every raid.

Why the courtyard and V-Ex first? Safety first, my friend. No need to stress about your entire path when you’re on the edge of the map. Oh, and if you’ve got Urban Medicine, wrap it up near the Evacuation Zone. Finish up the Population Census quest to unlock Urban Medicine.

Now, if you’re feeling a bit adventurous, mix some loot into the run. When you’re ready to dip from the quest building, swing by the abandoned factory. Loot the crates and make a swift exit. You can even pull off a slick window jump into the marked room—no key needed.

Next loot hotspot? The Concordia building. Right before you hit the Evacuation Zone, raid the nearby buildings for some technical/PC spawns or raid the Goshan grocery in Concordia.

And if you’re spawned far off, probably in the residential area or Concordia, hit up the Chekannaya apartments. Got that Chekannaya 15 key? Jackpot. Loot up the Chekannaya 15 room—it’s the cream of the crop in Streets of Tarkov.

What are the rewards for completing the Audit quest in Escape from Tarkov?

Once you’ve snagged the financial records as well as made sure you extract safely with them, the quest will be marked as completed and the game will gift you the following rewards: