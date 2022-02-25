This foe is hidden away, but those who find him can collect themselves a ton of runes with little trouble.

Elden Ring has a ton of different bosses that you’ll encounter during its story, but there are even more hidden around the Lands Between for players to uncover.

One of the game’s hidden bosses is the Mad Pumpkin Head who can be found nearby dangerous flowers in the Waypoint Ruins.

If you’re new to the game or simply trying to maximize time by disposing of this foe fast then there are a few tips you can use to make short work of this helmeted enemy. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to beat Mad Pumpkin Head in Elden Ring

Image via FromSoftware

Mad Pumpkin Head is a hidden optional boss that players may stumble upon while investigating the Waypoint Ruins. While he may be hard to find, defeating this foe is extremely simple, especially if you’re well prepared.

Going into the battle it doesn’t really matter what weaponry or class you’re using, but keep in mind he is vulnerable to slashing damage. Another thing you should take to have an advantage is the Lone Wolf Ashes. With these equipped Pumpkin Head will easily get staggered allowing you to deal hefty damage.

The boss’s attack motions are very easy to read as his moveset simply consists of different slashes and an uppercut before finishing with an overhead slam. Simply roll away from these moves until you see an opening for your attack at the end of his combinations or if you used spirit wolves, you’ll be clear while he is focused on attacking them.

One attack that he may use to catch you off guard is when he slams his metal helmet into the ground. When you see this coming simply roll either towards or to the side of him. From here you can land some damage of your own.

This is one of the easier bosses in the game so you shouldn’t have too much trouble if you implement a few of these helpful tips.