Guerrilla Games fixes dozens of features in patch to Horizon Forbidden West

Guerrilla Games has released Patch 1.06 for Horizon Forbidden West, which “addresses more community-reported issues.”

The latest update follows Patch 1.05, which was released in the middle of last week. Similar to the previous one, Patch 1.06 fixes more than a dozen problems concerning main quests and side quests. The game and the characters should now crash less often, and for the side quests, idle NPCs and saving issues should now be fixed as well.

The newest update also looks into several graphics, UI/UX, and World Activities issues, which players have been complaining since the game was released on Feb. 18. There are also a few small details being modified, like Aloy mentioning her stash every time she comes near it. From now on, she shouldn’t do it as much.

Last but not least, Guerrilla Games announced it’s working on another set of changes for Horizon in the forthcoming future. Some of them include fixing graphical issues “regarding shimmering, sharpening and screen saturation,” as well as certain icons not getting removed from the map after players interact with them.

You can still report bugs you’re occurring in your Horizon Forbidden West gameplay by using the support form. The full list of changes can be found in the Reddit post made by Guerrilla Games’ developers here.