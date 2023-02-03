Full Hogwarts Legacy Patronus list: All common, uncommon, and rare Patronuses

In Hogwarts Legacy, just like in the Harry Potter franchise, the good and the evil are two opposing, yet instrumental, forces that move the world from a state of harmony to a state of utter chaos. Although the line between the good and the evil in Hogwarts Legacy is slightly blurred with you being able to become a dark wizard, there are still universal villains in this universe that will try to harm you, no matter which side you choose. Unsurprisingly, one of those villains are obviously the Dementors.
The Dementors are dark creatures normally tasked with guarding Azkaban, home to the most dangerous criminals like Bellatrix Lestrange. From time to time, they roam freely the magical lands, feeding off happy memories until every bit of hope and peace abandons you. In the words of Harry’s favorite teacher, Remus Lupin: “Dementors are among the foulest creatures that walk this earth. They infest the darkest, filthiest places, they glory in decay and despair, they drain peace, hope, and happiness out of the air around them… Get too near a Dementor and every good feeling, every happy memory will be sucked out of you. If it can, the Dementor will feed on you long enough to reduce you to something like itself… soulless and evil.”
To fend off Dementors and send them back where they came from, you’ll need to use the Patronus charm. Centered around gathering your happiest memories and keeping them vivid in your mind, the Patronus charm summons an animal that represents your personality. In Hogwarts Legacy, you will be able to unlock various Patronus animals, varying in rarity, from common to rare Patronus. Here are all the common, uncommon, are rare Patronuses available in the game.
Common Patronuses in Hogwarts Legacy
At the time of writing this article, it’s still unknown how and when you’ll learn the Patronus charm, but bear in mind this is a highly advanced spell wizards and witches might not even attempt until their seventh year of studying at Hogwarts. The only reason Harry Potter himself knew this spell so early on is because his teacher Remus Lupin taught it to him during Harry’s third year at Hogwarts, as both wizards believed Harry’s life was in danger. As the name suggests, common Patronuses will be easily obtainable, meaning they might be hiding behind easier quests or other simpler actions.
- Aardvark
- Adder
- Badger
- Bassett Hound
- Bay Mate/Stallion
- Beagle
- Black & White cat
- Black Mamba
- Black Mate/Stallion
- Black Swan
- Blackbird
- Bloodhound
- Borzoi
- Brown Bear
- Brown Hare
- Buzzard
- Calico Cat
- Capuchin Monkey
- Chestnut Mare/Stallion
- Chow Dog
- Crow
- Dapple Grey Mare/Stallion
- Deerhound
- Dolphin
- Dragonfly
- Dun Mare/Stallion
- Eagle
- Falcon
- Field Mouse
- Fox
- Fox Terrier
- Ginger Cat
- Goshawk
- Grass Snake
- Grey Squirrel
- Greyhound
- Hedgehog
- Heron
- Hummingbird
- Husky
- Ibizan Hound
- Irish Wolfhound
- Kingfisher
- Magpie
- Manx Cat
- Marsh Harrier
- Mastiff
- Mink
- Mole
- Mongrel Dog
- Mountain Hare
- Nebelung Cat
- Newfoundland
- Nightjar
- Ocicat
- Orangutan
- Osprey
- Otter
- Pheasant
- Piebald Mare/Stallion
- Pine Marten
- Polecat
- Ragdoll Cat
- Rat
- Rattlesnake
- Red Squirrel
- Robin
- Rottweiler
- Russian Blue Cat
- Salmon
- Shrew
- Siberian Cat
- Sparrow
- Sparrowhawk
- Sphynx Cat
- St. Bernard
- Stoat
- Swallow
- Swift
- Tonkinese Cat
- Tortoiseshell Cat
- Vole
- Weasel
- West Highland Terrier
- White Mare/Stallion
- White Swan
- Wild Boar
- Wild Rabbit
- Wildcat
- Wolf
- Wood Mouse
Uncommon Patronuses in Hogwarts Legacy
Uncommon Patronuses will be more challenging to find and unlock than common ones, but still easier than rare ones.
- Albatross
- Bat
- Black Bear
- Brown Owl
- Buffalo
- Cheetah
- Doe
- Eagle Owl
- Elephant
- Great Grey Owl
- Hyena
- Impala
- King Cobra
- Leopard
- Lion
- Little Owl
- Lynx
- Orca
- Oryx
- Peacock
- Polar Bear
- Python
- Raven
- Rhinoceros
- Scops Owl
- Seal
- Shark
- Snowy Owl
- Stag
- Tiger/Tigress
- Vulture
Rare Patronuses in Hogwarts Legacy
If you want to get your hands on a rare Patronus in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to invest time and effort as these Patronuses will be extremely difficult to find and even more demanding to obtain. But, if you check out the list below, you’ll notice they will be worth the effort.
- Abraxan Winged Horse
- Dragon
- Erumpent
- Fire-Dwelling Salamander
- Granian Winged Horse
- Hippogriff
- Occamy
- Runespoor
- Thestral
- Unicorn
List of famous Harry Potter icons and their Patronuses
If you’re a huge admirer of the Harry Potter franchise and want to have the same Patronus as your favorite characters from books and movies, here’s a list of iconic Harry Potter characters and their respective Patronuses.
- Harry Potter: Stag
- Ron Weasley: Jack Russell Terrier
- Hermione Granger: Otter
- Ginny Weasley: Horse
- Luna Lovegood: Hare
- Albus Dumbledore: Phoenix
- James Potter: Stag
- Lily Potter: Doe
- Severus Snape: Doe
- Minerva McGonagall: Cat
- Remus Lupin: Wolf
- Nymphadora Tonks: Wolf
- Arthur Weasley: Weasel