Full Hogwarts Legacy Patronus list: All common, uncommon, and rare Patronuses

In Hogwarts Legacy, just like in the Harry Potter franchise, the good and the evil are two opposing, yet instrumental, forces that move the world from a state of harmony to a state of utter chaos. Although the line between the good and the evil in Hogwarts Legacy is slightly blurred with you being able to become a dark wizard, there are still universal villains in this universe that will try to harm you, no matter which side you choose. Unsurprisingly, one of those villains are obviously the Dementors.

The Dementors are dark creatures normally tasked with guarding Azkaban, home to the most dangerous criminals like Bellatrix Lestrange. From time to time, they roam freely the magical lands, feeding off happy memories until every bit of hope and peace abandons you. In the words of Harry’s favorite teacher, Remus Lupin: “Dementors are among the foulest creatures that walk this earth. They infest the darkest, filthiest places, they glory in decay and despair, they drain peace, hope, and happiness out of the air around them… Get too near a Dementor and every good feeling, every happy memory will be sucked out of you. If it can, the Dementor will feed on you long enough to reduce you to something like itself… soulless and evil.”

To fend off Dementors and send them back where they came from, you’ll need to use the Patronus charm. Centered around gathering your happiest memories and keeping them vivid in your mind, the Patronus charm summons an animal that represents your personality. In Hogwarts Legacy, you will be able to unlock various Patronus animals, varying in rarity, from common to rare Patronus. Here are all the common, uncommon, are rare Patronuses available in the game.

Common Patronuses in Hogwarts Legacy

At the time of writing this article, it’s still unknown how and when you’ll learn the Patronus charm, but bear in mind this is a highly advanced spell wizards and witches might not even attempt until their seventh year of studying at Hogwarts. The only reason Harry Potter himself knew this spell so early on is because his teacher Remus Lupin taught it to him during Harry’s third year at Hogwarts, as both wizards believed Harry’s life was in danger. As the name suggests, common Patronuses will be easily obtainable, meaning they might be hiding behind easier quests or other simpler actions.

Aardvark

Adder

Badger

Bassett Hound

Bay Mate/Stallion

Beagle

Black & White cat

Black Mamba

Black Mate/Stallion

Black Swan

Blackbird

Bloodhound

Borzoi

Brown Bear

Brown Hare

Buzzard

Calico Cat

Capuchin Monkey

Chestnut Mare/Stallion

Chow Dog

Crow

Dapple Grey Mare/Stallion

Deerhound

Dolphin

Dragonfly

Dun Mare/Stallion

Eagle

Falcon

Field Mouse

Fox

Fox Terrier

Ginger Cat

Goshawk

Grass Snake

Grey Squirrel

Greyhound

Hedgehog

Heron

Hummingbird

Husky

Ibizan Hound

Irish Wolfhound

Kingfisher

Magpie

Manx Cat

Marsh Harrier

Mastiff

Mink

Mole

Mongrel Dog

Mountain Hare

Nebelung Cat

Newfoundland

Nightjar

Ocicat

Orangutan

Osprey

Otter

Pheasant

Piebald Mare/Stallion

Pine Marten

Polecat

Ragdoll Cat

Rat

Rattlesnake

Red Squirrel

Robin

Rottweiler

Russian Blue Cat

Salmon

Shrew

Siberian Cat

Sparrow

Sparrowhawk

Sphynx Cat

St. Bernard

Stoat

Swallow

Swift

Tonkinese Cat

Tortoiseshell Cat

Vole

Weasel

West Highland Terrier

White Mare/Stallion

White Swan

Wild Boar

Wild Rabbit

Wildcat

Wolf

Wood Mouse

Uncommon Patronuses in Hogwarts Legacy

Uncommon Patronuses will be more challenging to find and unlock than common ones, but still easier than rare ones.

Albatross

Bat

Black Bear

Brown Owl

Buffalo

Cheetah

Doe

Eagle Owl

Elephant

Great Grey Owl

Hyena

Impala

King Cobra

Leopard

Lion

Little Owl

Lynx

Orca

Oryx

Peacock

Polar Bear

Python

Raven

Rhinoceros

Scops Owl

Seal

Shark

Snowy Owl

Stag

Tiger/Tigress

Vulture

Rare Patronuses in Hogwarts Legacy

If you want to get your hands on a rare Patronus in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to invest time and effort as these Patronuses will be extremely difficult to find and even more demanding to obtain. But, if you check out the list below, you’ll notice they will be worth the effort.

Abraxan Winged Horse

Dragon

Erumpent

Fire-Dwelling Salamander

Granian Winged Horse

Hippogriff

Occamy

Runespoor

Thestral

Unicorn

List of famous Harry Potter icons and their Patronuses

Image via Avalanche Software

If you’re a huge admirer of the Harry Potter franchise and want to have the same Patronus as your favorite characters from books and movies, here’s a list of iconic Harry Potter characters and their respective Patronuses.