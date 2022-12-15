Finished Elden Ring and looking to scratch the Soulslike itch? PlayStation Plus has you covered

No time for a holiday, there's gaming to do.

For those of you who find excitement in the adrenaline rush that is Elden Ring, you’ve got yourself another chance to feel something awfully similar.

Mortal Shell has arrived on PlayStation Plus for this month, and it’ll either scratch that itch, or you’ll be spending the money you saved on the full game on fixing broken controllers.

This Soulslike title aims to take your time and sanity, the question is, will you die enough times to lose them? Prepare yourself for a grueling but overall enjoyable experience as you take on “zealous foes” scattered throughout the landscape.

PlayStation Plus has brought its bag of goodies for all subscribers, and there’s a ton of variety in this bundle, just in time for the holiday break.

If you’re looking for something a little less intense and more story-based, two Middle Earth titles can be downloaded for your entertainment. Each one of these PlayStation games will be available (excluding WWE 2K22) from Tuesday, Dec. 20 this year. Prepare to have your end-of-year calendar covered.

Here’s a list of all the new titles on PlayStation Plus this month: