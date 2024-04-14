Fans try to identify the most-killed NPC in gaming history with intriguing results

In gaming history, there have always been mobs of enemies or individual critters who have been slayed by players several times, in several different ways, in many different games.

With that in mind, a Reddit user created a post to determine which single enemy or NPC has been killed the most times in all of gaming so far—and sparked a fascinating discussion along the way.

Fippy is one of the most-killed characters in gaming history. Image via EverQuest Show

Many users flocked to the thread to highlight many well-known enemies that have received the wrath of players throughout the years, be it fairly or unfairly. Surprisingly, one of the characters frequently brought up is not an enemy you fight in any RPG or adventure game but rather the simple Valet found in the Diamond Casino & Resort of Grand Theft Auto V Online.

According to the thread, several players have come up with numerous ways to torment the poor man. Sometimes they vent their frustrations on him, other times, his death is just a tragic casualty of an unrelated murder spree.

“The casino valet in GTA V has probably died a lot. I wouldn’t know though, I would never find a new way to do that every time I went there,” said a user. “Valet at the diamond casino in GTA Online. poor guy… tough job indeed,” said another.

The infamous Nazeem, a Redguard citizen in Skyrim, also came up a lot in the discussion. This character is among the most highly disliked NPCs, perhaps in all gaming, due to his condescending comments and attitude towards the Dragonborn. This has caused multiple players to get their revenge on him in all sorts of creative and murderous ways over the years. This thread only proves that their wrath has yet to be quelled despite the amount of time that has passed.

“If it’s like a passive NPC in a game and not one that can hurt you (physically) probably Nazeem, he’s an ass,” said a player with hurt feelings,

Another frequently mentioned victim is an NPC from Everquest called Fippy Darkpaw. What makes this character so unique among the others mentioned is the fact that he’s been murdered by not just the player but also other NPCs.

To get revenge on the humans for “ruining” the homeland of the Darkpaw of the Sabretooth Clan, Fippy spawns at the North Qeynos border. He tries to raid the city but is almost always promptly cut down by the guards or a nearby player. The character has done this every six minutes since EverQuest‘s launch in 1999. As such, players believe he has been killed approximately 2,630,016 times thus far.

As one of the fans put it, “I’m not sure how persistent the worlds in EverQuest were/are, but every single time Fippy spawned, he’d try to crash the gates and get cut down by the Qeynos guards if he wasn’t hacked up by a player first. Every couple of minutes or so. Since 1999. Across (at its peak) dozens of servers.” Another did the math: “Fippy has been killed 2,630,016 times as of March 16th this year. No joke, that’s the real number.”

Still, all these mentions were overshadowed by one of the most iconic enemy characters of all time: the humble Goomba. Not just any Goomba, however, the first-ever Goomba seen in World 1-1 in the original Super Mario Brothers. Several players argue that because the title is one of the most sold games ever, so a significant number of players have stomped the mushroom-like creature an unfathomable amount of times.

While these are just some of the most notable characters and enemies mentioned in the thread, they prove that the gaming community is very good at racking up kills and maintaining grudges, revisiting the same enemies over the years—with many more to come.

