‘Extremely disappointed’: Goldenboy resigns from Esports Awards over controversial decision

There are only two months left until the 2024 Esports Awards begin, but the face of the broadcast has decided to resign after clashing views on the company’s direction over the last year.
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez has announced that he will resign from the Esports Awards panel and won’t host the event moving forward. The popular shoutcaster and commentator has been the face of the Esports Awards since he became its host, but now, he is stepping away for a handful of reasons.
“I have also turned down working any events for the Esports World Cup,” Goldenboy said in his announcement post. “These events, which are wholly funded by the Saudi Arabian government, do not align with my personal and professional values, so I’m fine with not lending my time and energy to them.”
The 36-year-old said he was “extremely disappointed in the higher-ups at ESA for the direction they’re taking their business,” especially after it was announced that it was partnering with the Esports World Cup on Thursday, June 6. The decision was met with widespread ire across the esports community and has prompted others to resign from the event committee as well.
It isn’t yet known if the Esports Awards will be losing more committee members, and it also isn’t known who will replace Goldenboy as the host of the event. With the show scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24, there isn’t much time left, so the higher-ups will need to scramble for talent and other members soon.