Category:
General

Epic Games Store free PC games this week (Jan. 18, 2024)

An Epic game awaits.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jan 19, 2024 04:44 am
boat in combat in sail forth
Image via Festive Victor and Epic Games Store

Another week, another opportunity for you to grab a free PC game, courtesy of the Epic Games Store, starting Jan. 18, 2024.

Recommended Videos

Are you a PC player looking to bolster your library of games? Or maybe you just fancy something new to try out? The Epic Games Store hears you, and is offering a PC title, at no cost, for you to download today. It’s live right now, and you can go to the Epic Games Store page to access to the game. If you want to find out what it’s all about, keep reading.

Weekly free Epic Games Store PC games for Jan. 18

Sail Forth

octopus battle in sail forth
It’s worth downloading for the giant Octopus bosses alone. Image via Festive Victor

Ever wanted to sail the open seas and feel the beautiful blue waves crashing against your boat, all while being attacked by a 100-foot hydra? Sail Forth offers this and so much more. You’ll customize your ship and get it up to scratch as you face off against pirates and a myriad of other hostile forces.

Ignoring these teeth-clenching scenarios, Sail Forth also has a ton of peaceful and serene moments for you to enjoy. There are islands to embark to, friendly locals you can recruit, fishing, and the joy of discovering the vibrant-yet-volatile world of Sail Forth.

How to claim your free games on the Epic Games Store

On the Sail Forth game page found on the Epic Games Store, there’s one button to press to acquire Sail Forth for free.

It’s a fairly standard procedure, but if you’re looking for detailed guidance, we’ve outlined a few easy steps for you to follow:

  1. Head to the Epic Games Store.
  2. Scroll down until you see Sail Forth under Free Games and click it.
  3. On the game page, simply press Get.
  4. Now, press Place Order.
  5. You’re now free to download Sail Forth.

If Sail Forth isn’t your cup of tea and you want something a bit more action-packed, consider trying Call of Duty: Warzone, which continues to be a trendsetter in the free-to-play market.

related content
Read Article Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 19, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (January 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (January 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (January 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (January 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (January 2024) — Free Gems!
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (January 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Anime Champions Simulator codes (January 2024)
Anime Champions Simulator on Roblox
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Anime Champions Simulator codes (January 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Jan 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 19, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (January 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (January 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (January 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (January 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (January 2024) — Free Gems!
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (January 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Anime Champions Simulator codes (January 2024)
Anime Champions Simulator on Roblox
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Anime Champions Simulator codes (January 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Jan 19, 2024

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.