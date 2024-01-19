Epic Games Store free PC games this week (Jan. 18, 2024)

Another week, another opportunity for you to grab a free PC game, courtesy of the Epic Games Store, starting Jan. 18, 2024.

Are you a PC player looking to bolster your library of games? Or maybe you just fancy something new to try out? The Epic Games Store hears you, and is offering a PC title, at no cost, for you to download today. It’s live right now, and you can go to the Epic Games Store page to access to the game. If you want to find out what it’s all about, keep reading.

Weekly free Epic Games Store PC games for Jan. 18

Sail Forth

It’s worth downloading for the giant Octopus bosses alone. Image via Festive Victor

Ever wanted to sail the open seas and feel the beautiful blue waves crashing against your boat, all while being attacked by a 100-foot hydra? Sail Forth offers this and so much more. You’ll customize your ship and get it up to scratch as you face off against pirates and a myriad of other hostile forces.

Ignoring these teeth-clenching scenarios, Sail Forth also has a ton of peaceful and serene moments for you to enjoy. There are islands to embark to, friendly locals you can recruit, fishing, and the joy of discovering the vibrant-yet-volatile world of Sail Forth.

How to claim your free games on the Epic Games Store

On the Sail Forth game page found on the Epic Games Store, there’s one button to press to acquire Sail Forth for free.

It’s a fairly standard procedure, but if you’re looking for detailed guidance, we’ve outlined a few easy steps for you to follow:

Head to the Epic Games Store. Scroll down until you see Sail Forth under Free Games and click it. On the game page, simply press Get. Now, press Place Order. You’re now free to download Sail Forth.

