Envy Gaming launches nonprofit Envy Foundation

Envy Gaming has launched the Envy Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) created to “bring people together through initiatives and programming that leverage the universal culture of gaming.”

The Envy Foundation will focus its efforts in four areas: the development of STEAM initiatives at the middle school and high school level, improving cognitive, mental and physical health, delivering joy to children receiving medical care, and improving lives of those in North Texas.

We are thrilled to announce the launch of Envy Foundation.

We care tremendously for our communities and cannot wait to share our plans for the future! https://t.co/D8VJquDkCc — Envy (@Envy) April 13, 2021

The Envy Foundation also has an annual grant program for North Texas middle schools and high schools that will help fund extracurricular esports programs. Schools can also apply for gaming hardware, and “ongoing education curricula.” Schools can submit grant applications via the Envy Foundation website. Applications and details will be available later this spring.

Envy also plans to engage partners like Acer and Predator to raise funds to support the Envy Foundation grants and programming.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified the societal impact and influence of gaming. No matter who you are or where you come from, when you enter a game, you are on an equal playing field,” said Adam Rymer, CEO at Envy Gaming. “You can build friendships, compete, find a community to listen and learn from, and keep in touch with anyone located anywhere in the world at any time. You can also give back. We want to harness that power and influence for the greater good.”

Envy is best known for its professional esports teams in several major titles such as VALORANT, Call of Duty, and Overwatch. The organization is based in Dallas, and the new grant will directly impact the surrounding community.

Envy also recently organized a charity stream that raised over $50,000 to help the relief efforts for those effected by the Texas winter storms.

Anyone interested in becoming a partner with the Envy Foundation can find more information on the official website.