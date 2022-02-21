Elden Ring global release schedule map shows launch times for each region

A new Elden Ring global release timing map should help players from each region determine precisely when they can dive into the new game.
Elden Ring is finally coming later this week and fans everywhere are anxiously waiting for the chance to explore the new world. The new release timing map breaks down the release time across 18 time zones on both console and PC.
Players can also preload the game 48 hours before launch on Steam and PlayStation, while Xbox players can already preload Elden Ring. Take a look at the helpful map or find your time zone below to figure out when you can enjoy Elden Ring.
PT
- Console: Feb. 24 9pm PT
- PC: Feb. 24 3pm PT
CT
- Console: Feb. 24 11pm CT
- PC: Feb. 24 5pm CT
ET
- Console: Feb. 25 12am ET
- PC: Feb. 24 6pm ET
COT
- Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
- PC: Feb. 24 6pm
BRT
- Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
- PC: Feb. 24 8pm
GMT
- Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
- PC: Feb. 24 11pm
CET
- Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
- PC: Feb. 25 1am
SAST
- Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
- PC: Feb. 25 1am
EET
- Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
- PC: Feb. 25 1am
MSK
- Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
- PC: Feb. 25 2am
GST
- Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
- PC: Feb. 25 3am
AST
- Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
- PC: Feb. 25 2am
UTC +8
- Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
- PC: Feb. 25 7am UTC+8
UTC +7
- Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
- PC: Feb. 25 6am UTC+7
KST
- Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
- PC: Feb. 25 8am
JST
- Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
- PC Feb. 25 8am
AEDT
- Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
- PC: Feb. 25 10am
NZDT
- Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
- PC: Feb. 25 12pm