Elden Ring global release schedule map shows launch times for each region

Check to see when Elden Ring is releasing in your area.

A new Elden Ring global release timing map should help players from each region determine precisely when they can dive into the new game.

Elden Ring is finally coming later this week and fans everywhere are anxiously waiting for the chance to explore the new world. The new release timing map breaks down the release time across 18 time zones on both console and PC.

Worldwide ELDEN RING Release Schedule.

So that you may know, and in knowing, plan your actions.



Pre-Order #ELDENRING: https://t.co/PTkxSAMqvh pic.twitter.com/232JKw37k4 — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 21, 2022

Players can also preload the game 48 hours before launch on Steam and PlayStation, while Xbox players can already preload Elden Ring. Take a look at the helpful map or find your time zone below to figure out when you can enjoy Elden Ring.

PT

Console: Feb. 24 9pm PT

PC: Feb. 24 3pm PT

CT

Console: Feb. 24 11pm CT

PC: Feb. 24 5pm CT

ET

Console: Feb. 25 12am ET

PC: Feb. 24 6pm ET

COT

Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time

PC: Feb. 24 6pm

BRT

Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time

PC: Feb. 24 8pm

GMT

Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time

PC: Feb. 24 11pm

CET

Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time

PC: Feb. 25 1am

SAST

Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time

PC: Feb. 25 1am

EET

Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time

PC: Feb. 25 1am

MSK

Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time

PC: Feb. 25 2am

GST

Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time

PC: Feb. 25 3am

AST

Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time

PC: Feb. 25 2am

UTC +8

Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time

PC: Feb. 25 7am UTC+8

UTC +7

Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time

PC: Feb. 25 6am UTC+7

KST

Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time

PC: Feb. 25 8am

JST

Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time

PC Feb. 25 8am

AEDT

Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time

PC: Feb. 25 10am

NZDT