Elden Ring global release schedule map shows launch times for each region

Check to see when Elden Ring is releasing in your area.

Image via FromSoftware

A new Elden Ring global release timing map should help players from each region determine precisely when they can dive into the new game.

Elden Ring is finally coming later this week and fans everywhere are anxiously waiting for the chance to explore the new world. The new release timing map breaks down the release time across 18 time zones on both console and PC.

Players can also preload the game 48 hours before launch on Steam and PlayStation, while Xbox players can already preload Elden Ring. Take a look at the helpful map or find your time zone below to figure out when you can enjoy Elden Ring.

PT

  • Console: Feb. 24 9pm PT
  • PC: Feb. 24 3pm PT

CT

  • Console: Feb. 24 11pm CT
  • PC: Feb. 24 5pm CT

ET

  • Console: Feb. 25 12am ET
  • PC: Feb. 24 6pm ET

COT

  • Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
  • PC: Feb. 24 6pm

BRT

  • Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
  • PC: Feb. 24 8pm

GMT

  • Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
  • PC: Feb. 24 11pm

CET

  • Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
  • PC: Feb. 25 1am

SAST

  • Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
  • PC: Feb. 25 1am

EET

  • Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
  • PC: Feb. 25 1am

MSK

  • Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
  • PC: Feb. 25 2am

GST

  • Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
  • PC: Feb. 25 3am

AST

  • Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
  • PC: Feb. 25 2am

UTC +8

  • Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
  • PC: Feb. 25 7am UTC+8

UTC +7

  • Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
  • PC: Feb. 25 6am UTC+7

KST

  • Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
  • PC: Feb. 25 8am

JST

  • Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
  • PC Feb. 25 8am

AEDT

  • Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
  • PC: Feb. 25 10am

NZDT

  • Console: Feb. 25 midnight local time
  • PC: Feb. 25 12pm