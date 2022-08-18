Dungeons and Dragons 2023 roadmap showcased at Wizards Presents

The next year is full of new adventures.

Wizards Presents outlined the next year of products for both Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons today, giving fans a look at what’s to come in their favorite fantasy games.

Magic is entering a four-set storyline featuring a war between Dominaria and the Phyrexians. Not to be left out of the excitement, the Dungeons and Dragons roadmap for 2023 brings exciting new campaigns.

Before getting to that, Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen is an upcoming adventure set in Krynn and centers around the War of the Lance. The book, with a standard and alternate cover, is accompanied by a board game Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn. Dragonlance products will release on Dec. 6.

There will be different bundles with the release of Dragonlance. Players can pre-order the digital or physical bundles to best suit their gaming needs.

Looking forward to 2023, Dungeons and Dragons is planning on releasing five products that bring new adventures and experiences for players to embark on.

Keys from the Golden Vault arrives toward the beginning of 2023. It is a collection of short adventures. Each adventure revolves around a heist. Teamwork and ingenuity will be critical to success in these adventures.

Spring 2023 brings Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants, which is a companion to Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons. This release is focused on giants.

The Book of Many Things comes in the summer and is a collection of locations, creatures, and items that are connected to the Deck of Many Things.

Also in the summer is a full campaign that expands on the Lost Mine of Phandelver. The name of the campaign is unknown, but players can expect cosmic horror elements throughout.

Rounding out the year is the return of a classic setting in Planescape. This release will be a three-book slipcase with a setting guide, bestiary, and adventure campaign included.

These products will lead to the fulfillment of the One D&D initiative that will revitalize the fifth edition rulebook and digital platforms.