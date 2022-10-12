It looks like players will be going into this battle alone.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the sequel to the Mario + Rabbids game series, a strategy game that features some of the most famous Mario characters, and their Rabbid counterparts. With the game releasing on Nintendo Switch, many players are curious if they’ll be able to play with or against other players.

With the Switch built for multiplayer games, thanks to its stand and controllers, many players are used to playing with friends. Here’s all the info you need to know about whether or not Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has multiplayer or co-op.

Does Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope have multiplayer or co-op?

According to Game Rant, associate producer Quentin Correggi gave a recent interview where he discussed the goals of the game. The plan for Sparks of Hope was always to create a much more ambitious single-player experience than the original. But, that meant there were certain things they didn’t work on, like multiplayer.

In order to make a more ambitious game, they had to choose where to focus their attention. Instead of working on co-op, they would devote time to the visuals, strategy elements, and characters in the hopes of creating a really special game.

Whether or not Correggi succeeds is yet to be seen, but it may be worth it if the single-player is good enough.

While it can be frustrating not being able to play with a friend, that doesn’t mean you can’t sit down and play together, enjoying all the laughs the game has to offer.