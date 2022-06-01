Diablo Immortal begins early rollout for mobile platforms

Almost four years after it was first announced, Diablo Immortal, Blizzard’s upcoming free-to-play installment for its classic Diablo series of games, will now be available for Android and iOS.

The game began to roll out for mobile platforms by 7am CT, with its official launch set for tomorrow, June 2, at 12pm CT. Blizzard provided a global launch roadmap for Diablo Immortal’s release.

A June 22 release will also take place for countries such as Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. It will be available for PC as an Open Beta game in Vietnam on the same date. All of these countries will have dedicated servers for Diablo Immortal players.

Diablo Immortal is reportedly not being launched in countries such as Belgium and the Netherlands due to their strict implementation of loot box laws. A Reddit post with a message from a Blizzard support employee also suggests that the game won’t be available in these countries because of their gambling restrictions.

“Diablo Immortal will not be available in Belgium or the Netherlands, and will not appear on Battle.net or the Belgian and Netherlands App or Google Play Stores,” an Activision Blizzard spokesperson told Eurogamer. “This is related to the current operating environment for games in those countries. Accordingly, pre-registrations for the game are not accessible in those markets.”

Diablo Immortal is the fourth game for the franchise and is designed mainly for mobile users. It is an MMORPG that takes place between the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III.