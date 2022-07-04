Diablo Immortal continues to make over $1 million a day despite fan backlash

Diablo Immortal, Blizzard’s latest entry to the Diablo series, has been making over $1 million a day since its launch in June.

MobileGamer.biz presented the data provided by AppMagic, which showed the game’s revenue 30 days since it was released. Diablo Immortal is reported to earn at least $1 million a day, peaking at $2.4 million so far. The game also surpassed 10 million downloads last month, despite the negative reception it received from fans and critics.

Diablo Immortal was given a Metacritic user score of 0.3/10. This is the lowest score given by the website in history. The game is also the lowest-rated Blizzard game to date, breaking the 0.5 score of the re-release of World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade last year.

The game’s business model centering around microtransactions has been the cause of backlash from fans and critics worldwide. Some known Twitch creators who streamed the game have also already called it quits, including Wudijo, Quin69, Bellular Gaming, and Asmongold.

“Right now, we are still the reigning immortals on the Dark Wanderer server, but once that one is over, I guess this is gonna be the time for me to pull the plug entirely,” Wudijo said in his latest YouTube video.

But Wyatt Cheng, the director of Diablo Immortal, pointed out that some of the negative comments towards the game are “based on disinformation,” while encouraging fans to “form their own opinion on Diablo Immortal.”

“In Diablo Immortal, there is no way to acquire or rank up gear using money,” Cheng said. “There is no 50/50 system on rank upgrade.”