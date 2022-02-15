Cyberpunk rumored to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S following live stream announcement

Fourteen months after Cyberpunk 2077’s disastrous launch and eventual sour reception following its bug-riddled debut, CD Projekt Red is on the verge of unveiling details on the title’s Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions.

Ahead of CD Projekt Red’s presentation, which begins at 9am CT on Feb. 15, eagle-eyed fans have spotted that Cyberpunk has quietly been added to the Xbox store.

Here's the full pic pic.twitter.com/UyK4ttOWeS — Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84) February 14, 2022

The game appears in the library for titles that have been optimized to run on the now current-gen Xbox Series X|S consoles. Earlier this year a similar tip was spotted on PlayStation when the game’s PS5 addition was found within the PlayStation Network backend.

These appearances line up with the scheduled timeframe for when we were expected to receive the new versions of the game, which was Q1, 2022. It’s looking likely the game will be available as a free upgrade to those who already own it on last-gen consoles. It should also be available to purchase for first-time buyers.

Fans are speculating the title may “shadow drop” during the presentation. That means it would instantly be available to purchase and play. This has not been confirmed by any party related to the project yet, however, and likely won’t be until the presentation airs.

So, choom, how 'bout a date? We'll talk things, y'know.



You're in? Preem!



Let's meet tomorrow, Feb 15th, at 4PM CET, at the usual place: https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv.



See you there! pic.twitter.com/VRXpeA21ME — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 14, 2022

If you’ve been holding off playing the game due to its evident issues on console devices and own one of the latest Xbox or PlayStation consoles then this may be the time to finally give it a go. You can check out the presentation live on Twitch here.