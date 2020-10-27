Cyberpunk 2077’s release date pushed back again

CD Projeckt RED has once again delayed the release of its highly-anticipated action role-play shooter Cyberpunk 2077. This time, the game’s release has been moved to Dec. 10.

The release postponement is 21 days later than the game’s previously set date of Nov. 19.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

In a post on Twitter, the game’s developers gave “humble apologies” before explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic and testing the game for multiple platforms at once are major reasons for the delay.

“The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test 9 versions of it… while working from home,” the post said. “We’re aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do.”

In September, CD Projekt RED tried to convince gamers that the title wouldn’t be delayed further despite it getting pushed back numerous times. While the game was originally set for a release in April, its launch was pushed back to Sept. 17 in January.

But that was prior to many work-from-home policies that were implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused a state of emergency in the U.S. in March. That caused developers to push the game’s release to its most recent expected release date of Nov. 19 in June.

The decision to move back Cyberpunk 2077’s launch is likely disappointing to many players. But for the developers, ensuring the quality of the product that consumers end up with is significantly more important.

“We feel we have an amazing game on our hands and are willing to make every decision, even the hardest ones, if it ultimately leads to you getting a video game you’ll fall in love with,” CD Projeckt RED said.