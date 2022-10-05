Company of Heroes 3 delayed to early 2023

Hopefully, this is the last delay.

The Company of Heroes 3 release date has been delayed to at least Feb. 2023 as developers Relic Entertainment require more time to polish the title before fans get their hands on it.

The original Nov. 17, 2022 release date will be a distant memory by the time it finally drops, with the title now tentatively inked in for that Feb. 23 date. The third real-time strategy video game installment in Relic Entertainment’s franchise looks to improve on all previous iterations, ensuring each feature is clean and tidy before release.

The Company of Heroes team shared their update on Twitter on Oct. 4 and provided a detailed explanation on the Company of Heroes blog.

The developers are focusing on a massive list of improvements, and with such a big list, it’s understandable if fans are hoping there aren’t further delays.

Improvements in UI, maps, shader technology, new supply systems, and fast travel are on the list of changes. There’s also a clear focus on the graphical improvements in the title, providing a more in-depth and realistic experience.

The Company of Heroes Twitter account also highlighted a series of bugs they need to “squash”, leaving fans twiddling their thumbs until the title arrives.

Important Company of Heroes 3 Update pic.twitter.com/z0Pg7PsE10 — Company Of Heroes (@CompanyOfHeroes) October 4, 2022

Company of Heroes 3 is due to be released only on Steam, so fans will have to be patient and wait for its arrival. Hopefully, fans get the full title at its highest potential.