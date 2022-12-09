BioShock boss Ken Levine is making a new narrative-driven first-person shooter

And by the looks of it, it’s a sure hit for BioShock fans.

Almost a full decade after the latest installment in the BioShock game series, developer Ken Levine and his Ghost Story Games have finally unveiled their next release, Judas, at The Game Awards 2022.

Judas is also a narrative-driven first-person shooter, following the footsteps of what made its predecessor series BioShock so great.

From the two-minute trailer, you can find a dystopian reality and powers that look a lot like plasmids, but this new story takes place in a dying starship. Visually, some of the places shown in the trailer represent what a futuristic setting would look like in the sci-fi works of several decades ago, similar to what BioShock itself did with Rapture.

While the synopsis for Judas does not reveal much from the story, the trailer and short description point to a race against time in a stranded environment.

Players are the titular character, whose spaceship is disintegrating and whose “only hope for survival” depends on his “worst enemies.” So, Judas must work together with these mysterious, enhanced, and broken creatures to survive.

But when the trailer says “fix what you broke,” it seems like the story behind this world is much deeper.

By the looks of it, Judas is shaping up to be a sure hit among BioShock fans. You can add Judas to your wishlists on platforms like Steam and Epic Games Store now. The game will also be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

No official Judas release date has been revealed for fans just yet.