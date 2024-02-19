The Scout is the only class option when you start in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, but it’s definitely strong enough to survive those ugly bugs. Creating the best Scout build may not be obvious, especially for beginners, so here’s some help.

Best Scout build in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

The most nimble of dwarves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before we go into the details of the best Scout build, let’s talk about its base stats first. According to its official description, the Scout offers the following benefits:

Max HP: 120

Dodge: Five percent

Critical chance: Five percent

Critical damage: 200 percent

Besides featuring great movement stats, the Scout offers the highest critical damage percent out of all classes in Deep Rock Galactic Survivor. Then again, it has the lowest health compared to other classes. Keeping its strengths and weaknesses in mind, I have the perfect Scout build for you to try:

Primary Weapon: Deepcore GK2

Secondary Weapon: M1000 Classic

Weapon Choice Three: Voltaic Stun Sweeper

Weapon Choice Four: TH-OR Bug Taser

The Deepcore GK2 is the default weapon for the Scout class, but it’s incredibly reliable even in zones with the highest hazard levels. Pair it with M1000 Classic, a lethal shotgun for close range, and you can’t ask for more. As for accessories, the Stun Sweeper and Bug Taser are the best choices you can make as a Scout.

While the build I mentioned is a balanced choice of loadout for the Scout class in Deep Rock Galactic Survivor, there are stronger weapons available for those who manage to touch the tougher-level borders.

The DRAK-25 Plasma Carbine (unlocks at round level 21) and Nishanka Boltshark X-80 (unlocks at round level 24) are overpowered weapons you should pick if you get the chance.

Best perks for the Scout class in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

The Scout class focuses on movement speed and high critical damage, but you don’t have to make do with the base stats. With each level up in Deep Rock Galactic Survivor, you get a chance to choose a random perk to boost one of your stats. Then again, not all perks are built to bring you the most value, so here are the best ones to choose from:

Fast Little Legs: Increases movement speed Dwarven Heritage: Increases mining speed Mind Blowing: Increases critical damage Extra Rations: Increases max HP Careful Aim: Increases critical chance

The Scout has the lowest maximum HP out of all Deep Rock Galactic Survivor classes, so I suggest getting all the health boosts you can. In addition, focus on boosting movement speed, mining speed, and critical damage as much as you can. Avoid using your chances on reload speed or fire rate as it’s not as valuable as bumping up your mining or movement speed.

Overclocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As for weapon overclocks, focus on leveling up your weapons. These unlock at level six, level 12, and level 18 when you’re asked to choose between two overclock options.

A Little More Oomph is my favorite overclock for both Deepcore GK2 and M1000 Classic because it offers a balanced boost to damage and reload speed without taking away anything.

Battery Bullets and Big Game Hunter are good overclock options, too. Big Game Hunter is great if you’re tired of your weapons targeting the closest enemy instead of focusing on the boss. Battery Bullets change the damage type of the weapon to electrical, making it much stronger against those pesky pests.

Want to move on to a different class from the Scout? We also have guides for the best Engineer and Gunner builds for you to check out.