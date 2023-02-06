7 best Roblox simulator games

Simulator games are another way to experience the fun and excitement of gaming while also providing a unique challenge. If you’re looking for some great simulator games to play on Roblox, we’ve got you covered.

Here are seven of the best simulator games currently available on Roblox:

Bubble Gum Simulator

Image via Rumble Studios

The aim of the game is to collect coins and gumballs, and then use them to buy upgrades. There are a variety of different upgrades that you can purchase, including hats, pets, and new abilities. You can also trade with other players to get better items. At first, it started with just bubble gum, but more game modes and items were added over time according to what the community wanted.

Tower Defense Simulator

Image via Paradoxum Games

Roblox’s Tower Defense Simulator is a game where you have to defend your tower from waves of enemies. The game gets harder as you progress and there are different types of enemies. You can also upgrade your tower and buy different types of defenses. It even allows you to play with other people online which makes the game more fun. It’s a bit challenging to gather resources for it, so you can also use codes to get free gifts.

Unboxing Simulator

Image via Unsquared

The objective of Unboxing Simulator is to open as many boxes as possible and get the best items inside. There are a variety of different boxes that you can open, each with different rewards. You can also trade items with other players and sell them for coins. Other than that, the game is pretty straightforward and easy to play. The graphics are also very pleasing and cute.

Mega Noob Simulator

Image via thunder1222 Productions

In this game, you play as a mega noob who just wants to get better at Roblox. You start off by picking your class and then spawn in the world. There are four different classes: Noob, Pro, Hacker, and God. Each class has its own unique abilities and perks. You can level up your character by completing quests and killing other players. The goal of the game is to become the best player on Roblox. It’s a great game for those who want to practice their skills and learn more about the game.

Speedman Simulator

Image via Shiny Star Games

In the game, you play as Speedman, a superhero with the power to run at super speeds. Use your speed to complete various missions and tasks, such as saving people from burning buildings or catching criminals. The game features beautiful graphics and an immersive gameplay experience. You can also use your speed to race other players. There are various tracks to choose from, and you can compete against other players in online multiplayer races. The game is great for fans of racing and superhero games.

Glider Simulator

Image via Hungwy Games

Glider Simulator is one of the best simulator games on Roblox. You can fly around with your friends and explore the map. There are many different types of gliders to choose from, and you can upgrade your glider as you progress through the game. You can fly over mountains, forests, and even the ocean. The graphics are stunning and the gameplay is very realistic. If you’ve ever wanted to fly like a bird, then this is the game for you.

Mining Simulator 2

Image via Rumble Studios

Mining Simulator 2 is a popular Roblox game that allows players to mine for minerals and ores. This is a sequel to Mining Simulator and includes many of the same features as the original, but with a number of new additions and improvements. The game features over 60 different types of minerals and ores, and players can use a variety of tools to mine for them. There are also a number of different upgrades that players can purchase to make their mining experience more efficient.