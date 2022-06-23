Sony’s answer to the Nintendo DS had much better graphics, a design that reminded players of the PlayStation, and many wonderful games. For Sony, the PSP was the pinnacle of its handheld days. Unfortunately, no other handheld console from Sony would do as well as the PSP. Despite revolutionizing hardware and software for handhelds, the PSP Go and PSP Vita lacked many of the games that came with the PSP.

Though PlayStation stopped making handhelds after the PS Vita, the PSP still has great games you can play with PlayStation Plus Premium. The graphics of many of them are dated, but the gameplay still holds up well. There were a lot of experiments with PSP, so not every game was groundbreaking, but there were some games that would still be enjoyable today.

Below is our list of the best games featured on the Sony PSP.

13) Fat Princess: Fistful of Cake

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

Fat Princess: A Fistful of Cake is an excellent addition to the Fat Princess series, which is extremely underrated. You would fight enemies from each side and try to steal their princess to stay in your castle in a simple game of capture the flag (princess).

Players could chop down trees, upgrade their soldiers and castle, and work together to reach the enemy’s castle. It was hard, and you would die a lot, but there was a lot of camaraderie with the AI. While your AI team would follow you if you asked them to, going up against the opponent’s AI was still challenging.

Sadly, the series never really caught on and Sony eventually dropped it, but since you can’t find Fat Princess in the PlayStation Store anymore, this is the closest you can get to that time.

12) Dissidia: Final Fantasy

Image via Square Enix

Before it came out, Dissidia: Final Fantasy received a lot of hype. Finally, you could use different characters from Final Fantasy and let go of all that turn-based combat. You instead engaged in almost real-time combat with the series’ villains.

During the game, the player had access to the protagonists of the first 10 Final Fantasy games and had to defeat the antagonists of those games. It felt like a reunion full of nostalgia and high-paced action. Currently, a PS4 sequel to this game is available that features many more characters, but that was made possible by the fame of this game.

11) God of War: Chains of Olympus

Image via Santa Monica Studio

There isn’t much to say about God of War: Chains of Olympus, except that it was God of War on the PSP. This game was packed with all of the fast-paced hack-and-slash action found in the mainline series games, all in one neat package on your PSP. Despite platforming and puzzles, players spent most of the game killing enemies in Greece.

The game occurs between God of War: Ascension and the original God of War, so this is when Kratos served the Gods and was not actively trying to kill them all. As the story progresses, players will see how powerful Kratos was before God of War’s events.

10) Assassin’s Creed: Bloodlines

Image via Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed: Bloodlines takes place after Assassin’s Creed. As Altair heads to Cyprus to destroy the remains of the Templar Order, he runs into an old acquaintance named Maria Thorpe, Robert De Sable’s wife. Altair didn’t kill Maria in the first game because she wasn’t his target but now finds her as an adversary in Cyprus.

As Altair fights the Templars, the game also tells the story of his romance with Maria Thorpe. She was now disillusioned with the Templar Order after they turned against her when her husband died. This is how Ubisoft set up Ezio Auditore De Firenze’s ancestry.

As with the first game, players will find all of the same combat and mission types, although scaled back because the hardware wouldn’t have handled a huge game.

9) Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Image via Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars brings players back to Liberty City as they take on the role of Huang Lee, a member of the Triad who wants to retrieve his grandfather’s sword, which was stolen. This starts fairly simple but escalates, putting the player in the middle of a power struggle between the Triads.

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars was very experimental and had the same top-down look like Grand Theft Auto and Grand Theft Auto 2, with slightly better graphics. The game received decent reviews but wasn’t as good as Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, which came out earlier.

Players have the same freedom as in most Grand Theft Auto games, so you can go on a rampage if you want.

8) Valkyria Chronicles II

Image via Sega

Valkaria Chronicles is a series that doesn’t get the attention it deserves. Valkaria Chronicles 2 is a third-person war strategy game that operates on turns, which doesn’t sound all that fun, but it is executed so well. Instead of commanding whole armies, players control a squad, and they must position each member well and take risks associated with war.

The combat is very well executed, but the RPG aspects keep you engaged. Players can feel bonded with each soldier as they level them up and make each one unique. Losing a soldier is disheartening, and that’s much better than most war games.

7) X-Men Legends II: Rise of Apocalypse

Image via Activision

X-Men Legends 2: Rise of Apocalypse continues the unique gameplay of the first game. Multiple enemies and the series’ main antagonists could be fought by a group of four X-Men chosen by the player. Having a party-based mechanic wasn’t done before the original game but eventually returned in Marvel Ultimate Alliance. With X-Men Legends 2: Rise of Apocalypse, players could play with both the Brotherhood of Mutants and the X-Men, leading to some great party matches.

Players could focus on the X-Men they liked and even make combos with other members of their party while attacking enemies. As part of the plot, the X-Men team up with the Brotherhood of Mutants to save Professor X and Polaris, which was interesting but basically an excuse for players to control the bad mutants.

6) SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Fireteam Bravo

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

The SOCOM: US Navy SEALs series was not a first-person shooter, but focused on fast-paced action. Instead, players were challenged to be methodical and sneak their way through each mission, killing enemies without getting caught and working together as a team.

On the PSP, this kind of gameplay worked very well because the game only required pressing R to aim, so the aiming issues of handhelds were completely bypassed. The online play made the game very popular, which was rare for handhelds at the time, earning it the admiration of fans.

5) The Warriors

Image via Rockstar Games

The Warriors was originally developed for PlayStation 2 and Xbox, but the PSP version proved the console was capable of handling full-fledged games. The Warriors felt better on the PSP than the PlayStation 2 and was a wonderful game to own on the handheld.

Before following the events of the movie, the game introduced each character and how they came to join The Warriors gang. There is a free roam option where players can control the characters they’ve unlocked and cause mayhem without any rules. There was also a gang brawl mode that was very popular with players.

4) Marvel: Ultimate Alliance

Image via Vicarious Visions

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance brought together many Marvel characters to fight evil together and interact in a way that would not become commonplace until the Avengers films. Even though it may sound normal now, bringing superheroes from different comics together was groundbreaking at the time. Even though characters disagree sometimes, they try their best to work together.

The RPG system, more than anything else, made this game appealing. Characters could be leveled up and built up to level 99 and become overpowered. As unique and new as this game was, this kind of dedication was fun because it took hours to reach level 99 (unless you cheated).

3) Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions

Image via Square Enix

Among the best games on the original PlayStation was Final Fantasy Tactics. The story was captivating, and the turn-based combat worked well with the fantasy world. Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions brought the game to PSP and featured excellent cutscenes.

The player takes on the role of Ramza, a noble in a world where commoners are rising up. Ramza feels caught between honoring his heritage and helping the people, and it’s never easy to say one side is right. There were a lot of translation issues fixed, and new classes and characters were added. Despite its age, this is a remaster that still plays well today.

2) Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

Image via Konami

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker is not only an excellent PSP game but also one of the best games in the Metal Gear Solid series. This game featured Big Boss in his newest attempt to create an army without borders, and players could recruit soldiers, build bases, and use them in missions to earn money.

This story was amazing, it featured Big Boss as he was trying to fight against tyranny and make his own Metal Gear. The game is a sequel to Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, as well as a prequel to Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pains. Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker laid the foundation for the last Metal Gear Solid game under Hideo Kojima and is still one of the best in the series.

1) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

Image via Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games did a fantastic job on Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. Players were tasked with playing Victor Vance, a minor character in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, who dies during a drug deal. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories is a prequel, which shows Vance two years earlier as a soldier who is dishonorably discharged and later becomes the leader of a criminal organization.

The game is extremely fun and improves upon Grand Theft Auto: Vice City‘s criminal enterprise mechanics. In spite of the interesting story, many players found it more enjoyable to take over businesses and invest in their empires than to play through the game all at once. The criminal empire tycoon from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories should have been in other games because it was gold.