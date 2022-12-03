Monkey D. Luffy Prerelease Super Rare Shanks AA Shanks foil AA Nami foil Yamato Foil AA Boa Hancock foil AA Roronoa Zoro foil AA Trafalgar Law foil AA

Prices for the One Piece TCG Romance Dawn foil, secret rares, and alternative art cards are skyrocketing following the official BANDAI English launch.

The official English release of One Piece TCG Romance Dawn was on Dec. 2, and the prices for products and cards have caught the attention of collectors. Card game enthusiasts who were able to pick up starter decks at conventions and during the pre-release were lucky as they’re now running at around $17 to $19. And Super Prerelease starter decks have a market price ranging from $100 to $130, according to TCGPlayer.

Booster box prices are getting sold as high as $150, while other vendors like Toy Temple have them for as low as $115 with free shipping. Contents of a One Piece TCG booster box content 121 cards can include Secret and Super Rares, according to Dave & Adam’s product description.

Eight Leader cards

45 Common cards

30 Uncommon cards

26 Rare cards

10 Super Rare cards

Two Secret Rare cards

The release of the set coincides with the 25th anniversary of One Piece Romance Dawn, showcasing a number of chase cards worth cracking packs for. Prices are subject to change and updates will take place after any major shifts. All prices are from TCGPlayer.

Best One Piece TCG Romance Dawn cards to pull

Shanks

Shanks AA Shanks foil AA

Shanks is the Leader in the color Purple. His Secret Rare alternative art and foil alternative art can range from $725 to almost $2,000.

Shanks AA: $750 to $1,000

Shanks foil AA: $2,000

Monkey D. Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy Prerelease AA

Monkey D. Luffy is the Red Leader for Supernovas/Straw Hat Crew who has a Super Rare Prerelease alternative art version that ranges in price from $825 to $1,500.

Nami

Nami foil

Nami is a Character in Red through the Straw Hat Crew. Foil singles of Nami range from $125 to $200.

Yamato

Yamato Foil AA

The Secret Rare for Yamato in the One Piece TCG is likely the best alternative art within the set. Prices for the foil alternative art range from $79 to $700.

Boa Hancock

Boa Hancock foil AA

Boa Hancock is a character in Blue from The Seven Warlords of the Sea/Kuja Pirates. Foil versions of Boa run from $60 to $300.

Roronoa Zoro

Roronoa Zoro foil AA

Roronoa Zoro is a Leader in the color Red. A part of the Supernovas/Straw Hat Crew, the Leader has foil AA versions that range in price from $72 to $250.

Trafalgar Law

Trafalgar Law foil AA

Trafalgar Law is a dual-color Leader in Green and Red of the Supernovas/Heart Pirates. Alternative art versions of Trafalgar Law range from $65 to $150.