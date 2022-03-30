Best Kamisato Ayato Genshin Impact build: Weapons, Artifacts, and more

Kamisato Ayato has finally arrived in Genshin Impact and players hoping to add the first five-star Hydro Sword character in the game to their roster can finally spend their hard-earned Primogems and hope that luck is on their side.

Players who are lucky enough to get Kamisato Ayato will want to make sure they maximize his potential, so here is a complete guide to building Kamisato Ayato.

Image via miHoYo

Weapons

Kamisato Ayato is a Sword character and different aspects of his abilities can be increased depending on the sword you choose to equip him with. There are many suitable options, but players should try to equip him with a four-star sword or higher for the best results.

Image via miHoYo

Haran Geppaku Futsu

This new five-star sword is specifically designed for Kamisato Ayato and will greatly increase his Elemental Damage. Haran Geppaku Futsu’s ability is called “Honed Flow” and causes the user to obtain a 12 percent Elemental Damage Bonus.

When other nearby party members use their Elemental Skills, the user of this sword will gain one stack of Wavespike with a maximum of two stacks. Wavespike can be triggered every 0.3 seconds when the user utilizes an Elemental Skill and each stack of Wavespike used will increase Attack Damage by 20 percent for eight seconds.

Mistsplitter Reforged

This is another great five-star sword that centers around building Elemental Damage and will make Kamisato Ayato’s already powerful Elemental Damage even better.

The “Mistsplitter’s Edge” ability of this sword increases all Elemental Damage by 12 percent and adds the might of the Mistsplitter’s Emblem effect. This effect has three levels of stack that can be obtained by a Normal Attack dealing Elemental Damage, casting an Elemental Burst, or by getting your Energy level less than 100 percent.

The amount that Elemental Damage is increased from the stacks is dependent on the level. At stack level one, this effect increases Elemental Damage by eight percent. At stack level two, this effect increases Elemental Damage by 16 percent. And at stack level three, this effect increases Elemental Damage by 28 percent.

Skyward Blade

The five-star Skyward set of weapons are classics and work well on nearly any character. Because the Skyward set is available in all wishes, they are much easier to obtain than special, limited-time weapons.

The Skyward Blade has the “Sky-Piercing Fang” ability that increases the wielder’s Critical Rate by four percent. It also gains the Skypiercing Might effect when the user does their Elemental Burst. Skypiercing Might increases the user’s Movement and Attack Speed by ten percent. Normal and Charged hits will also deal extra damage equivalent to 20 percent of Attack. This effect lasts for 12 seconds.

The Black Sword

Despite being a four-star, this sword is a powerful choice for increasing the damage dealt by Kamisato Ayato. The “Justice” ability of this sword increases damage dealt by Normal and Charged Attacks by a massive 20 percent. It also regenerates 60 percent of Attack as Health Points when a Normal or Charged Attack lands a Critical Hit. The “Justice” effect can occur once every five seconds.

Artifacts

Depending on how you want to build Kamisato Ayato the Artifacts that will work best for him vary. The best way to build Kamisato Ayato’s Artifacts is mixing and matching between a few sets until you get him built the way that works best for him and the rest of your team.

Image via miHoYo

Heart of Depth

Increase Kamisato Ayato’s Hydro damage output through this set centered around building Hydro damage. A two-piece set increases Hyrdo damage by 15 percent. A four-piece set increases Normal and Charged Attack damage by 30 percent for 15 seconds when an Elemental Skill is used.

The two-piece set of these Artifacts works great alongside other sets but going all out with a four-piece set is a solid choice too.

Echoes of an Offering

One of the two new Artifact sets that were released alongside Kamisato Ayato is perfect for him. The two-piece set increases Attack by 18 percent making it a great choice to use with other Artifact sets.

This four-piece set is much more complex and makes it so that when any Normal Attack hits an opponent there is a 36 percent chance that it will activate the Valley Rite effect. Valley Rite increases Normal Attack damage by 70 percent of Attack. This effect ends 0.5 seconds after a Normal Attack deals damage.

If a Normal Attack does not activate Valley Rite, the next Normal Attack’s chance of triggering it increases by 20 percent. This can occur once every 0.2 seconds.

Gladiator’s Finale

The Gladiator’s Finale set will make Kamisato Ayato more powerful as it centers around increasing damage. The two-piece set pairs well with any other two-piece set because it increases Attack damage by 18 percent.

The four-piece set increases the Normal Attack damage output of the wielder if they are a Sword, Claymore, or Polearm user by 35 percent. Since Kamisato Ayato is a Sword user, the four-piece set can be quite powerful for him.

Ascension Materials

There are a lot of resources players will need to gather to ascend Kamisato Ayato. Players will need to regularly face the Hydro Hypostasis for Dew of Repudiation, scour Narukami Island for Sakura Bloom, and take on Nobushi or Kairagi for various types of Handguard.

Image via miHoYo

In total, players will need to gather 420,000 Mora, 46 Dew of Repudiation, one Varunada Lazurite Sliver, nine Varunada Lazurite Fragment, nine Varunada Lazurite Chunk, six Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 168 Sakura Bloom, 18 Old Handguard, 30 Kageuchi Handguard, and 36 Famed Handguard. Here is a complete breakdown of how this translates across each Ascension level.

Ascension to level one requires 20,000 Mora, one Varunada Lazurite Sliver, three Sakura Bloom, and three Old Handguard.

requires 20,000 Mora, one Varunada Lazurite Sliver, three Sakura Bloom, and three Old Handguard. Ascension to level two requires 40,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Fragment, two Dew of Repudiation, ten Sakura Bloom, and 15 Old Handguard.

requires 40,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Fragment, two Dew of Repudiation, ten Sakura Bloom, and 15 Old Handguard. Ascension to level three requires 60,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Fragment, four Dew of Repudiation, 20 Sakura Bloom, and 12 Kageuchi Handguard.

requires 60,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Fragment, four Dew of Repudiation, 20 Sakura Bloom, and 12 Kageuchi Handguard. Ascension to level four requires 80,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Chunk, eight Dew of Repudiation, 30 Sakura Bloom, and 18 Kageuchi Handguard.

requires 80,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Chunk, eight Dew of Repudiation, 30 Sakura Bloom, and 18 Kageuchi Handguard. Ascension to level five requires 100,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12 Dew of Repudiation, 45 Sakura Bloom, and 12 Famed Handguard.

requires 100,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12 Dew of Repudiation, 45 Sakura Bloom, and 12 Famed Handguard. Ascension to level six requires 120,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 20 Dew of Repudiation, 60 Sakura Bloom, and 24 Famed Handguard.

Talent Materials

Kamisato Ayato’s talents require players to visit the Violet Court Domain in Inazuma on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays for Teachings of Elegance and the higher versions of it. Players will also need to regularly fight Nobushi or Kairagi for the various types of Handguard and repeatedly take on the formidable Shogun at End of the Oneiric Euthymia for Mudra of the Malefic General.

Image via miHoYo

Fully leveling up all of Kamisato Ayato’s talents requires 1,652,500 Mora, six Old Handguard, 22 Kageuchi Handguard, 31 Famed Handguard, three Teachings of Elegance, 21 Guide to Elegance, 38 Philosophies of Elegance, six Mudra of the Malefic General, and one Crown of Insight.

Image via miHoYo

Kamisato Ayato is currently available as the featured five-star character in the limited-time event wish “Azure Excursion.” If you want to add this powerful five-star Hydro Sword character to your roster, wish on him in the next 20 days before his banner is gone.