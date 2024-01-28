Best co-op games for couples this Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking for games to play during Valentine’s Day, look no further because I have found some of the best co-op games for couples. They might strengthen your relationship or cause chaos, but they’re perfect to play either way for some Feb. 14. fun.

Recommended Videos

Here are some great games to play with your partner or loved ones this Valentine’s Day!

The best co-op games to play with your loved ones on Valentine’s Day

Overcooked 2

Try to keep up! Image via Team17

Overcooked 2 sees you fill orders at a restaurant promptly and prepare ingredients for each dish. You need to be fast and have clear communication, and there’s no room for error. One fatal move can result in a loss that will have you start from scratch again. That all said, there are plenty of laughs to be had along the way.

Unraveled 2

Building trust is crucial. Image via Coldwood Interactive

I love Unraveled 2 because it teaches you how to work as a team. You’ll play as two Yarnys where you immerse yourselves in a beautiful environment, traversing cliffs and fields. Along the way, you’ll learn how to create yarn lassos that can help get your partner out of a sticky situation.

There are also opportunities to parkour, build bridges, and escape machines and birds. There are times when the atmosphere is beautiful to look at and listen to, but often, it changes to something ominous—this means you’ll be cuddling when it gets too scary.

Haven

Breakfast should be twice a day. Image via The Game Bakers

Haven is a great turn-based RPG that focuses on a utopian world where matchmakers decide who you’re supposed to get together with. The protagonists don’t like the idea of someone deciding their fate, so they run away. What I like about Haven is its exploration element: You can discover ingredients and collect items that can help boost your chemistry and experience levels.

You’re not limited to a female and male character: You can create same-sex couples and watch as they interact with typical young couples by flirting and disagreeing during their conversations. It’s a cute game with an interesting story that’s sure to bring smiles.

Genshin Impact

Our favorite people together. Image via HoYoverse

Did you know that you can play Genshin Impact with friends? Your partner can help you find materials that can help level up your characters. It’s not a typical game you’d think of playing with your sweetheart, but if you’re looking for a game to kill some time before your dinner reservation, it’s a good choice.

Make sure both of your accounts have an adventure rank of 16 or higher to unlock co-op mode. You can easily do so by completing main quests to gain experience.

Cat Quest 2

Look at those cute little fur balls. Image via The Gentlebros

Cats are my weakness, so this one was a no-brainer. Then again, Cat Quest 2 lets you play as either a cat or a dog, so dog lovers have no excuse not to play this action RPG set in a 2D world that focuses on the cats of Felingard and the dogs of the Lupus Empire. If you have a partner who loves storytelling games or enjoys games that remind him or her of Dungeons and Dragons, this is a perfect game to play and talk about.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Try not to scream at that sandworm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Disney Dreamlight Valley recently released a multiplayer feature so friends can travel to your valley. If you want to play as a couple, you can finish quests together and run errands. You can also go to Scrooge’s Store at your host’s Valley and check out how they’re designing their space, or visit other valleys and participate in events designed by other players.

Stardew Valley

Are you going to marry me now? Image via Steam

Did you know that you can get married to another player in Stardew Valley when you play co-op, similar to how you would marry an NPC? Then, you can get a Stardrop next to your bed after the wedding, and you can have children—a much lighter commitment than in real life.

It Takes Two

Not sure if this is bad parenting. Image via EA

It Takes Two is my favorite co-op game for couples because of its story and the realistic way it approaches its emotional subject matter. You play as Cody and May, a cranky couple who are turned into dolls and then must work together to get through different areas of their home, fighting interesting villains along the way as they try to get out of this jam.

Playing this game with your loved one is truly a magical experience because you learn about patience and problem-solving. In one part of the game, you can take pictures together as you try to ignite the spark Cody and May lost through their marriage.

When I played this game with my partner, we had a blast learning about where this magic came from and why they were chosen to turn into dolls. With a beautiful story and creative ways to navigate, it’s no wonder it’s constantly recommended for couples.