Atlus names top Persona games fans want to see remakes or remasters of the most

Could more Persona remakes or remasters coming in the near future?

Persona developer Atlus revealed the results from its recent poll that asked fans which games from the franchise should receive a remake or remaster.

As seen on the official Persona Central website, the games that topped Atlus’ poll are Persona 2: Innocent Sin/Persona 2: Eternal Punishment, and Persona 3, both scoring 78.9 percent of the votes. It is followed by Revelations: Persona (76.3 percent), Persona 4 (74.8 percent), Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha series (72.1 percent), Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers (69.5 percent), Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse (66.7 percent), Shin Megami Tensei IV (65.3 percent), Digital Devil Saga: Avatar Tuner series (62.4 percent), and Etrian Odyssey series (58 percent).

Atlus launched the survey way back last year, dated from March 5 to 8, which was its seventh iteration already. The developer describes it as its annual Japanese online consumer survey for the year “in order to learn more about their customers and improve their game development.”

This follows the news last week that the owners of the PS4 version of Persona 5 Royal won’t be able to upgrade to PS5, since the game will be released for PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC this Oct. 21.

“We are sorry, but there are no products for PlayStation 4 purchasers of Persona 5 Royal for this title,” a translation from the official Persona FAQ website reads. “We would appreciate it if you could purchase Persona 5 Royal for PlayStation 5 when you play the game on PlayStation 5.”