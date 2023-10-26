The better graphics mean you'll need a better rig.

Ark: Survival Ascended, the new and improved version of Ark: Survival Evolved using Unreal Engine 5, is finally here. It comes with pretty high minimum and recommended system requirements, including the need to install it on an SSD rather than an HDD.

Ark: Survival Ascended minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-6800K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or NVIDIA GeForce 1080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 70 GB available space (SSD required)

Ark: Survival Ascended recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel i5-10600K

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 70 GB available space (SSD required)

Are the minimum Ark: Survival Ascended system requirements really enough?

Yes, the minimum system requirements for Ark: Survival Ascended will let you run the game with a stable frame rate.

But remember, it won’t run as smoothly as it would with the recommended requirements, especially if your hardware barely passes the minimum or has other issues.

Is it better to install Ark: Survival Ascended on an SSD or HDD?

Yes, installing Ark: Survival Ascended on an SSD is the way to go. The developers themselves recommend it because HDDs can struggle with loading the game efficiently, leading to framerate issues and even crashes.

An SSD, on the other hand, keeps things running smoothly.

What other platforms is Ark: Survival Ascended on?

In addition to releasing on PC via Game Pass, Microsoft Store, and Steam, Ark: Survival Ascended is also available on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

