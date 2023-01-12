As open-world action RPG set in the world of witchcraft and wizardry of J.K. Rowling, Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most awaited games of 2023. Scheduled to release worldwide for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS, and PC on Feb. 10, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, and Nintendo Switch on July 25, Hogwarts Legacy will have the player base attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, allowing their character #to explore fabled locations of the Harry Potter universe like the Forbidden Forest, Diagon Alley, and Hogsmeade.

Our entire journey will start in the 1890s when we will, as a student of the fifth year, venture to Hogwarts. There we will meet our peers and iconic Harry Potter characters like Nearly Headless Nick, the Fat Lady, and Peeves. Since all of these characters are legendary in the eyes of fans, Warner Bros needed to hand-select voice actors to depict them.

Here’s the list of all voice actors lending their voices to historic champions of the Harry Potter universe.

All voice actors in Hogwarts Legacy

The star of all voice actors lending their voice to characters in Hogwarts Legacy is Simon Pegg. This English actor, writer, and comedian, who starred in movies like Shaun of the Dead, The World’s End, and Hot Fuzz, will breathe life into Phineas Nigellus Black, headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Lesley Nicol, an English actress known for work in Downtown Abbey and Downtown Abbey: A New Era, will be the voice of professor Matilda Weasley. As the Deputy Headmistress of Hogwarts, professor Matilda will help players to catch up with the school’s curriculum. Other actors that make an appearance in Hogwarts Legacy as teachers are Kandace Caine as Professor Onai and Sohm Kapila as Professor Satyavati Shah.

On the other hand, students in the game will be played by Luke Youngblood and Asif Ali. While Luke Youngblood will play the role of Everett Clopton, “a Ravenclaw and an underachieving rule-breaker and prankster,” Asif Ali will assume the role of Amit Thakkar, yet another Ravenclaw student.

Finally, the roles of both Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat will embody Jason Anthony. Known as one of the best voice actors in the business, Jason Anthony was the voice of Piney in Piney: The Lonesome Pine and Otter in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and will surely convey the essence of both Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat with his extraordinary talent that we will most likely be left stunned and demanding for more.