All Survivors and Demons in Evil Dead: The Game

These are all the Survivors and Demons in Evil Dead: The Game.

Evil Dead: The Game has only been out for one week, but it’s already dominated the landscape of online survivor games for its unique and wide variety of playstyles.

With so many Survivors and Demons to choose from, this list is here to help make that decision a bit easier.

Who are the Survivors in Evil Dead: The Game?

Evil Dead: The Game features four different classes of playable Survivors that serve different functions toward the end goal of banishing the Kandarian Demon.

Leader

The Leader’s role is to make sure everyone on the team is alive. They are responsible for coordinating strategies so the team can take down the Kandarian Demon.

To do this, they are able to grant allies buffs, such as reduced damage and fear for their team, as well as increasing damage dealt.

These are the following characters in the Leader class and their abilities

Ash Williams (Ash vs Evil Dead)

Image via Saber Interactive

Show Up & Blow Up – This is an active skill that lets Ash create an explosion, and damages enemies’ balance bars.

El Jefe – An area of effect ability that increases the fear resistance & damage output of any Survivor nearby.

Old Friend – Ash begins the match with his trustee chainsaw.

El Jefe Grande – This enhances Ash’s area of effect abilities when performing a finisher/dismembering an enemy.

Annie Knowby

Image via Saber Interactive

Hit ‘Em Where it hurts – Annie Knowby’s active skill that increases the Ranged Damage from Annie and any survivors who are near her when activated.

Howitzer – This ability deals 10 percent extra damage with Ranged Weapons for you and all survivors within the area of effect of this ability.

Haymaker – Attacks by you and your team within this area of effect cause +25 percent Balance Bar Damage to basic evil Deadites.

Slugger – Attacks by Annie and other Survivors within this area of effect cause more Balance Bar Damage to Elite Demons and Boss Demons (25 percent to Elites/100 percent to Boss units).

Lord Arthur

Image via Saber Interactive

The Lord’s Wrath – An active skill that increases the damage inflicted by your Melee Attacks and any nearby Survivors. Lord Arthur inflicts increased damage and reduces fear levels when he has his sword.

Weapon Master: Heavy Attacks – You and all Survivors within the area of effect of this ability deal 30 percent increased damage with Heavy Melee Attacks.

Weapon Master: Light Attacks – You and all Survivors within the area of effect of this ability deal 30 percent increased damage with Light Melee Attacks.

Finish With Fire – When you perform a finisher, you and your nearby Survivors are temporarily granted The Lord’s Wrath Ability.

Support

Survivors in the Support class use their abilities to keep the team alive, similar to the Leader. But Supports center their items and abilities around restoring teammates’ health and shields that can help reduce fear for survivors when necessary.

Here are the three characters in the Support class.

Ash Williams (Evil Dead)

Image via Saber Interactive

Reassuring Presence – This is an active skill that reduces the fear levels for you and nearby Survivors when activated.

Alternative Healing – Heavy Melee attacks restore some health for you and your nearby Survivors. Just make sure they land or else these effects do not apply.

Marked Target: Damage – Any headshots will mark an enemy while follow-up shots from fellow Survivors deal additional damage.

Marked Target: Healing – Headshots will mark an enemy. A follow-up shot from a fellow Survivor will restore a percentage of the damage to them as health.

Cheryl Williams

Image via Saber Interactive

Healing Touch – Healing Touch is an active skill that creates a healing zone for you and your teammates when activated.

Cola Coaster – This allows you to carry more Shemp’s Cola and start the match with an extra one in your inventory.

Contact Courage – Drinking a Shemp’s Cola slightly reduces your fear and the fear of nearby Survivors.

Contact Healing – Drinking a Shemp’s Cola, nearby Survivors will also gain health.

Pablo Simon Bolivar

Image via Saber Interactive

Gift From El Brujo Especial – An active skill that when activated, will have you begin creating an amulet and then drop it to the ground upon completion.

Infernal Camouflage – Demons can no longer detect you using Demon Vision.

Legacy of El Brujo – You begin the match with an additional amulet.

Shamanic Protection – Your shield bar will gradually recover until you have at least one full shield bar.

Hunter

The Hunter class features Survivors that specialize in long-ranged attacks. They can carry more ammo, which helps them consume less stamina compared to the Warrior class and their melee heavy attacks.

The Hunter class features four survivors in the game.

Ash Williams (Evil Dead 2)

Image via Saber Interactive

Exorcist – An active skill that exorcises the demon from any possessed Survivor or Deadite when activated. If used on a possessed elite Deadite or boss Demon, the ability drains some infernal energy from the Demon.

Treasure Hunter – This allows you to see supply crates through walls at close range.

I’m The Guy With The Double-Barrel – You will start the match with the Double-barrel.

Weapon Master: Double-Barrel – The Double-barrel will gain a faster attack speed and deal increased health, balance bar, and dismemberment damage.

Ed Getley

Image via Saber Interactive

It’s A Trap – This is an active skill that grants the use of a special flashlight that allows you to detect and temporarily disarm demon traps when activated.

– This is an active skill that grants the use of a special flashlight that allows you to detect and temporarily disarm demon traps when activated. Enduring Light – Increases the battery life of your flashlight when activated.

Weapon Master: Crossbow – The Crossbow gains a faster attack speed and deals increased health, balance bar, and dismemberment damage.

The Collector – Increases the chance that defeated enemies will drop items. It also improves the chance of finding more rare crates.

Kelly Maxwell

Image via Saber Interactive

Slipshot – An active skill allowing you to dodge without using stamina and your ranged weapon attacks will cause bleeding damage to your target for a short period when activated.

– An active skill allowing you to dodge without using stamina and your ranged weapon attacks will cause bleeding damage to your target for a short period when activated. Weapon Master: Meat Hammer – The Meat Hammer gains a faster attack speed and deals with increased health, balance bar, and dismemberment damage.

Countershot – A ranged attack after a successful dodge inflicts bleeding damage on your target for a short time.

Battle Frenzy – Your melee damage will increase the longer you are sustained in combat.

Amanda Fisher

Image via Saber Interactive

Ammo For Days – An active skill allowing you to temporarily fire your weapon without using any ammunition.

Trusty Sidearm – You start the match with a Pistol.

Weapon Master: Pistol – The Pistol gains a faster attack speed and deals increased health, balance bar, and dismemberment damage.

Accuracy Counts – Damage done with your weapons increases with each consecutive hit.

Warrior

Warriors focus on close-quarters combat and are the fighters of the group. They deal high amounts of damage through melee-type weapons like swords and chainsaws. Their abilities take more stamina than Hunters, but their attacks deal a heavy blow that’s perfect for mowing down the undead.

Here are three survivors in the Warrior class.

Ash Williams (Army of Darkness)

Image via Saber Interactive

Wiseman’s Potion –This active skill grants health restoration, fear reduction, increased damage, and damage reduction when activated.

–This active skill grants health restoration, fear reduction, increased damage, and damage reduction when activated. Shield Blast – Every time your shield bar is reduced by one bar, it causes an explosion that damages any nearby enemies.

Finish Strong – After Ash kills an enemy with a finisher, part of his shield bar is recovered.

Weapon Master: Chainsaw – Gains faster attack speed and deals boosted health, balance bar, and dismemberment damage.

Scotty

Image via Saber Interactive

Thunder Thrust – An active skill that damages all enemies in the surrounding area when activated.

– An active skill that damages all enemies in the surrounding area when activated. Collateral Damage – Heavy Melee Attacks will deal more damage to enemies nearby.

Exposure Therapy – This ability slightly reduces your fear levels with each enemy you kill.

Weapon Master: Lumberjack Axe – The weapon gains a faster attack speed and deals with increased health, balance bar, and dismemberment damage.

Henry The Red

Image via Saber Interactive

Unstoppable –This ability is an active skill that temporarily prevents damage to your health or shield when activated.

Shields Up – This allows Henry the Reg to begin the match with an additional shield bar.

Rebound – Reflects a percentage of the damage you take back at your attacker.

Battle Hardened – Battle Hardened increases your maximum health and shield bar length.

Demons in Evil Dead: The Game

Image via Saber

Three different Demon classes exist in Evil Dead: The Game and each has its own unique quirks to them.

Necromancer

Necromancers are skeleton demons that summon skeleton flautists. These flautists increase damage dealt and damage received for nearby evil units, though it will come at the cost of being unable to move or defend.

These are the demons within the Necromancer category.

Evil Ash

Skeleton Elite

Skeleton

Puppeteer

These demons control others through possession. They are able to possess both evil units and Survivors. These tricksters have the ability to turn Survivors against each other and make navigation through the map difficult for their crafty skills in possession.

Here are the demons within the Puppeteer category.

Deadite Berserker

Demi Eligos

Eligos

Warlord

These zombies provide increased damage and defenses to oncoming evil units.

These are the demons within the Warlord category.

Deadite

Deadite Elite

Henrietta

Evil Dead: The Game is inspired by the movies and was released on May 13, 2022. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.