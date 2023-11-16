All ranks in Lethal Company listed

There are a few ranks for players to try to achieve as they make their way through Lethal Company.

Lethal Company is slowly taking over the internet as one of the best co-op survival horror games on the market. It’s topping Seam’s best-selling list and only has one single developer. The game revolves around visiting different Moons across the galaxy, all of which have their own unique structures, biomes, and loot. All of your visits, the ship you operate, and everything you do is tied to the ominous company. And, for your effort, you are granted a rank that can go up or down based on performance.

There are several ranks in Lethal Company that are tied directly to how well you did on your runs. We’ve compiled them all in a simple list for your reference, but remember that this can change. Lethal Company is currently in Steam Early Access, and its content library, while unique, is a bit slim.

As such, everything below is subject to change and will be updated accordingly.

All ranks in Lethal Company, explained

You did it! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lethal Company has five different ranks you earn once you cross the required XP threshold. The ranks in Lethal Company are the following:

Intern – XP 0 – 50

– XP 0 – 50 Part-Time – XP 50 to 100

– XP 50 to 100 Employee – XP 100 to 200

– XP 100 to 200 Leader – XP 200 to 500

– XP 200 to 500 Boss – XP 500 to ??

Experience in Lethal Company is earned by collecting as much loot as possible per day and earning the highest possible grade. Grades go from F all the way up to S; the former is awarded if your squad is completely wiped out. You also lose all of your loot obtained across all the previous days of the run, so make sure you don’t all die one day before the quota is met.

Can you lose ranks in Lethal Company?

Yes, you can lose ranks or derank in Lethal Company. Ranks aren’t a permanent thing. Performing poorly, especially if you alone die or your team wipes out, will make you lose XP. If your XP drops below a certain threshold, your rank will decrease, but it’s not all grim.

Ranks don’t exactly do anything other than showcase how good you’ve done in the game. They don’t offer any rewards or take anything away from you if they go down. Ensure you do your best each run, and don’t worry too much about the ranks.

How to increase rank in Lethal Company

Collecting as much loot as possible is the best way to rank up. If you collect about 3/4ths of the loot on any particular map and all your teammates survive, you’ll earn the S grade. The S rank awards a ton of XP to see your character level up quickly and get to that Boss rank.

The worth of loot is also essential, and will play a significant role in your rank increase at the higher levels. You won’t be able to farm the three beginner moons all day, every day, and expect to get to the Boss level. I like to focus on going to Dine or Rend, which can award thousands of dollars in loot value and net you a ton of rank XP.