All new PlayStation Plus membership benefits and tiers

PlayStation Plus has added two additional tiers to its service, giving players a choice between three flexible options.

PlayStation Plus was first launched in 2010 with the thought of changing the way that players played games with a subscription service. For the first time since then, PlayStation is now adding additional tiers to its subscription to give players more games to play. These additional tiers first rolled out to Asia at the end of May and have now been released in the U.S. The next countries to receive the new tiers are Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, which will have access to them on June 23.

PlayStation Plus Essential

The Essential tier is exactly what PlayStation Plus offered before the extension. It allows players to download two monthly games, gives exclusive discounts, has cloud storage for saved games, and gives online multiplayer access to players. There have been no additions or changes to the Essential tier, giving players the option to keep what they already had.

U.S. $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly

Europe €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly

U.K. £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly

Japan ¥850 monthly / ¥2,150 quarterly / ¥5,143 yearly



PlayStation Plus Extra

One of the two new tiers coming to PlayStation Plus, the Extra tier offers the same benefits as the Essential tier but adds to the experience for an added price. Players will still have monthly downloads, cloud storage, and multiplayer access but will now have a catalog of up to 400 games on both PS4 and PS5. This includes blockbuster titles from the PlayStation Studio catalog, as well as third-party partners.

U.S. $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly

Europe €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 yearly

U.K. £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly

Japan ¥1,300 monthly / ¥3,600 quarterly / ¥8,600 yearly



PlayStation Plus Premium

The final and most expensive added tier is PlayStation Plus Premium. And like the other tiers, the Premium tier offers the same benefits as the Essential and Extra tier does with added features. Alongside the 400 games, the Premium tier adds up to 340 additional games that include PS3 games that are available via cloud streaming, as well as a catalog of PS2 and PSP titles. This includes cloud streaming for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP, and PS4 games via the PS4, PS5, and on PC. The final benefit of the Premium tier is the ability to test certain game titles for free for a limited time before purchasing them.