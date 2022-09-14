All classic characters you can summon in Fire Emblem Engage

Which Lords will join you in your fight against this new Fell Dragon?

There is something special about seeing familiar characters appear in trailers for brand new games, and Fire Emblem fans got to see quite a few legendary heroes make at least a brief appearance in the first trailer for Fire Emblem Engage.

Set in a new land of Elyos, players already know the heroes of this world were able to defeat their version of a Fell Dragon by calling upon heroes from other worlds that are known from previous Fire Emblem titles.

This new mechanic, known as Emblems, will act as an extender to the standard Fire Emblem gameplay style, allowing players to summon certain characters to fight alongside compatible units on the battlefield. Though, as of now, we only know that this will be an important story element and also tied to items known as Emblem Rings—which also might be used by the villains of the game.

Through this bond, Emblems can grow stronger alongside the other characters and unlock even more powers through what is known as an “Emblem Engage,” making it a much more in-depth system than Einherjar in Fire Emblem Awakening.

The number of returning heroes that will be available to summon in Fire Emblem Engage is currently unknown, but at least a few were confirmed directly through gameplay or other promotional material—with several others appearing in the trailer as part of a mural too.

How many returning Lords will be featured in Fire Emblem Engage?

This list will be updated as Nintendo confirms more Lords to be usable as Emblems.